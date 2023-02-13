The Patrick & Henry Community College men’s basketball team will play on ESPN+ on Tuesday as part of the NJCAA Game of the Week.

The Patriots will take on Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, N.C. at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed online at plus.ESPN.com.

The contest was selected by the National Junior College Athletic Association as its Game of the Week, and marks the first time the Patriots men’s basketball program has been featured on ESPN outlets.

The NJCAA and ESPN reached a multi-year media rights agreement in early 2023 that includes nationally-televised championship games for NJCAA Division I football, Division I men’s basketball, and Division I women’s basketball.

The men’s basketball contest between P&HCC and CVCC is one of 24 men’s basketball games being streamed on ESPN+ this year.

There were also 13 NJCAA football games, five NJCAA women’s basketball games, 20 NJCAA baseball games, and 20 NJCAA softball games streamed exclusively on ESPN+ as part of the agreement between the two organizations earlier this year. The P&HCC men’s soccer also played on ESPN+ last fall when they took on Virginia Military Institute, in Lexington.

The P&HCC men’s basketball team, fresh off a 81-79 road victory over Bryant & Stratton College on Sunday, holds a 10-10 record and 8-10 mark in conference play. The Patriots are currently ranked No. 7 in Region 10 Division II.

Catawba Valley (17-8, 12-6) is currently ranked No. 4 Region 10 Division II.

The Patriots knocked off CVCC earlier in the season, 77-75, on February 1 at P&HCC. In the game, redshirt freshman Jaylen Faber led the way for the Patriots, finishing with a team-high 20 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore forward Amir Poat, a Rashat, Iran native, finished with 11 rebounds and is ranked ninth NJCAA Region 10 DII in rebounds per game in with 8.8.