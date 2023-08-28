The Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer team officially opened the season on Saturday in decisive fashion, defeating Carolina Christian College, 19-0, at Smith River Sports Complex.

Eleven different Patriots had at least one goal in the dominant win, and nine players had at least one assist. Enrique Jacobs led the way with four goals, and Joao Prestes had one goal and three assists.

Others scorers were: Sergio Traitel (two goals), Edwin Clemente (one goal), Nicolas Blanc (two goals), Daniel Lima (one goal, one assist), Pleh Reh (two assists), Jude McAuley (one goal, one assist), Luca Tinoco (one goal), Flavio Silva (one goal), Blake Peterson (one assist), Zinedine Guecioueur (two goals, one assist), Gustavo Moreira (one assist), and Iago Andrade (two goals).

The Patriots (1-0) will next travel to Illinois this week for a game against Parkland College on Thursday and one against Heartland Community College on Saturday.

P&HCC was ranked No. 14 in the NJCAA Division II national rankings released last week. Heartland is ranked No. 6.