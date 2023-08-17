Before the season even officially begins, the Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer team has already faced U.Va., one of the winningest programs in NCAA history, and Lindsey Wilson College, winners of nine NAIA national titles.

The early season doesn’t get any easier for the Patriots. They’ll come home on Thursday to face NAIA Bluefield College, travel to NCAA Division II Montreat College this weekend, and face NCAA Division III Ferrum College next week. They’ll also take a trip to Illinois over labor day weekend to face perennial NJCAA powers Parkland and Heartland Community Colleges.

Members of the Patriots said last week they’re hopeful they can learn from the tough contests early in the year and use it as a springboard to head into region play later this fall.

P&HCC comes into the 2023 season off of an 11-4-1 year last fall in which they spent time in the top 10 of the NJCAA Division II national standings, won the Region X tournament and regular season championship for the first time, and came within one game of reaching the NJCAA Tournament.

The Patriots are preseason ranked No. 14 in the NJCAA Division II poll.

P&HCC sophomores Jaden Watson, Zaid Guzman, Salvador “Chava” Bernal, Martin Morse, and Iago Andrade spoke to reporters last week about the team this fall and their goals for the season. Here’s what they had to say.

What are you most looking forward to this fall?Jaden Watson: I’m just looking forward to being with the guys again. Experiencing the culture and being here with my brothers and the coaches again, and I’m looking forward to moving on and having another great season.

Zaid Guzman: I’m looking forward to coming together as a family like we usually do ever year, go further than ever before, bringing home a lot more rings and championships. Hopefully we can do that this year at PH.

Chava Bernal: Getting to know new people, getting to know their background and getting more as a family, a brotherhood.

You being returners, what did you learn last year you’re taking into this season?

Bernal: Don’t take anything for granted.

Watson: Especially the time that we have with each other. We have to relish each moment we have with each other.

Guzman: Yea, because before you know when it’s all gone, time is up. Just bring whatever you can to the table. Hopefully the others will learn from you from what you learned before. Continue the legacy.

What have you seen out of the team so far in practice?

Watson: The guys are much friendlier and more at ease than before. That’s something you want, especially at the beginning of the season.

Guzman: Usually every year it’s the same routine. There’s always room for improvement. We’re coming together as a family already. Bonding, making close connections, that’s what we’re looking for.

Bernal: Learning every day, day by day.

Martin Morse: There’s a lot to look forward to. The guys are getting along, they’re playing together, they’re learning the style of play. It’s almost faster. It’s going to be a lot better.

Iago Andrade: Probably 75-80 percent of last year graduated, so it was a little bit mysterious before training started because now we have almost 40 players and almost all of them are freshmen. For me, it’s been pretty good because the guys are good, the level is still petty high and everybody already understands our culture, how we are a family and how we can achieve everything that we want to. And do it together, of course, all the time.

What are your goals for this year?

Watson: I think just making sure off the pitch we can be just as good as on the pitch. Making sure that our grades are just as good as how we perform on the pitch. Obviously, want to win games and championships, but it all starts off the pitch, as well.

Bernal: It starts in the classroom first.

Guzman: Going further than we ever did before. Last year we won our region. Hopefully we win our district and we can go all the way to nationals and bring it back.

Watson: And the most important thing is just to take it one day at a time. Not try to think ahead at all the goals we want, just focus on each day.

Bernal: Taking it step by step.

The first part of your season is really tough. Playing a schedule like that, how much do you think that will help you when you get into region play?

Morse: It’ll give us a big boost because those teams, they were the top teams last year and they’re a level above us, so playing against them will give us a good look at what to look forward to to maintain that level of play during the regular season.

Andrade: I think it’s going to be really hard for us to have those games already in the beginning, but that’s the part that we are looking for. The big games, the hard games need to be at the beginning to see where we are at to prepare the most for the region, because the region is not going to be easy. For me, it’s going to be way harder than last year because we have to win again and we have to go to district and we have to win the district for the first time. So it’s going to be all about the preparation and about the things that we have to do, and improving every day.

Are you feeling pretty confident about this team?

Morse: Yea. It’s given us good hopes. We’re not overconfident, but we’re looking forward to playing together and getting better.

Andrade: Us as sophomores, we are showing them what is the culture, what is being a family, what is being a P&H athlete, a P&H soccer player. We can show them this and they are already understanding the first week, the second week, as well. We are pretty excited about the season and we already trust the new guys, and I think they trust us, too.