Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer coach Brennan Murphy always schedules the toughest opponents possible for his squad early in the season, but this Saturday the Patriots will face the toughest competition the team has probably ever faced.

The Patriots will open the season on Saturday when they travel to Charlottesville for an exhibition contest against the University of Virginia.

The Cavaliers are coming off of a 10-4-5 season last fall, and made the NCAA Tournament.

UVa's men's soccer team has won seven national championships, most recently in 2014.

P&HCC comes into the 2023 season off of an 11-4-1 year last fall in which they spent time in the top 10 of the NJCAA Division III national standings, won the Region X tournament and regular season championship for the first time, and came within one game of reaching the NJCAA Tournament.

“It's a big opportunity,” said P&HCC sophomore goalie Martin Morse. “It's big competition, and gives us something to look forward to. We've really got to prepare ourselves. It's a bigger playing field.”

Saturday’s game will kickoff at 7 p.m. at UVa's Klöckner Stadium.

The two teams will play three 30 minute periods in the exhibition.

“It's great exposure seeing how we can compete at the highest level, see how we compete with the big dogs,” said Patriots sophomore Salvador “Chava” Bernal.

“Definitely looking forward to it,” added sophomore Jaden Watson. “It's a challenge, but we can work in those games and also improve ourselves. It's something we can learn from as well.”

The Patriots return 13 players from last year’s team.

Last year, P&HCC faced VMI in an early season exhibition that was aired on ESPN+, and defeated the Keydets, 1-0.

“I think Saturday is a big step for us since we already have been playing DI colleges,” said sophomore Iago Andrade. “We are really excited to do that again, to see the level and to prepare for our season and prepare ourselves for everything.”

In addition to Saturday’s contests, P&HCC’s early season schedule also includes games against perennial NAIA power Lindsey Wilson College, Bluefield College, NCAA Division II Montreat College, NCAA Division III Ferrum College, and perennial NJCAA powers Parkland and Heartland Community Colleges, both out of Illinois.

No matter the outcome on Saturday, Patriots players said they want to use the exhibition as a test to see where they are as a team, and prepare for the rest of the fall.

“The level we play at on Saturday, it'll give us a good look at what we need to improve on,” Morse said. “It'll give us a big boost because those teams, they were the top teams last year and they’re a level above us, so playing against them will give us a good look at what to look forward to to maintain that level of play during the regular season."

“We think that UVa is going to be the first test for us to see how much more we have to develop,” added Andrade. “It's what we learn every day. We have to develop every day, we have to grow every day, and it's going to be the first opportunity for us to see what we have to improve, when and where, and the bests way to do it is to play against good teams.”