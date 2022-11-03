P&HCC men's soccer wins region title, looks ahead district championship

For the first time in school history, the Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer team celebrated a Region X tournament championship last Saturday night.

The Patriots defeated Cape Fear, 3-2, in double overtime at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex, thanks to goal by Richard Salinas in the 105th minute.

Salinas's game-winner, which came off of a free kick, was the 2021 NJCAA All-American's second game-winning goal in back-to-back games.

P&HCC led 2-0 early thanks to a penalty kick goal by Enrique Jacobs in the 18th minute, and a goal by Iago Andrade off of a corner kick in the 33rd minute.

Cape Fear scored its first goal on a penalty kick in the 35th minute to make it 2-1, a score that would hold until the half. The Sea Devils evened the score in the 58th minute, eventually forcing overtime.

Patrick County High School graduate Martin Morse had two saves and the win in goal for the Patriots.

The win improves P&HCC to 11-3-1 on the season, and planted them at No. 14 in this week's NJCAA Division II national rankings, which were released on Monday.

The championship felt like a long time coming for Patriots coach Brennan Murphy – his team lost in the region title game the last two seasons. It was also the reward for one of the toughest regular seasons the Patriots have ever played. This season, P&HCC played three teams currently ranked in the top 25. They fell to No. 2, Jones College, 3-2, and defeated No. 10 Georgia Military and No. 14 Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Now, P&HCC prepares to take on Georgia Military one more time, with a spot in the national championship tournament on the line. The Bulldogs will travel to SRSC on Friday night for a 7 p.m. contest against the Patriots in the Southeast District championship. The district champion gets an automatic bid into the NJCAA Division II tournament, which begins on November 14 in Tucson, Arizona.

Prior to Saturday’s game, seven Patriots were awarded All-Region honors for their play this season. Senior captain Carlos Trott was named Region X Division II player of the year, and was joined the first team by Jacobs and midfielder Chris Rosales Blanco.

Morse, Salinas, and defender Salvador Bernal Parra were all named Second Team All-Region, and Kaue Mendes was named to the honorable mentions list.

Murphy, who was also named Region X Coach of the Year for the fifth time, spoke with the Bulletin this week about his team’s championship and what he expects to see on Friday night.

Martinsville Bulletin: What were the emotions like last Saturday?

Murphy: It would be hard for me to find a way to put it into words just because, for me, it had been a long time coming. Something I’ve wanted, not only for myself but all of the program being we lost in the finals the last two years.

I told the boys, the oddest part about it was the last two years I felt like were the better the team and we lost the final, and the other night we did not play our best and we won it. So, I told them, it’s just how things kind of happened for us.

What did you think it took for your team to get that win?

Murphy: The whole thing we talked about all year - desire and commitment. I felt like those two words kind of defined the evening for us that night. Things weren’t always going the way they usually do for us and going the way we wanted them to, but the boys found a way. They acclimated, they adjusted with the stuff we talk about a lot, and they grew into the game and found it within themselves to not give up. They fought and we got the result because of it. I couldn’t be more proud of them.

Your team's last loss came to Louisburg on October 11, and you’ve won four straight games since. What improvements have you seen out of the team overall since that game?

Murphy: A lot of it, honestly, is just mental fortitude. That’s been the biggest reason, I think, we've been able to have the success we’ve had this year. We’ve had a lot of injuries and things come up, and we’ve just had the next man step up and really show a commitment to the team and to something bigger than themselves. I think that’s where a lot of our success has come from this year.

What does it mean to you as a coach to be part of the first tournament title in school history?

Murphy: It’s fantastic. It kind of culminates everything we’ve been growing here as a coaching staff, trying to grow soccer in our area and get more kids committed to it.

Having the fans the other night be such a good mix of different cultures and different types of people from within the community, to see the support they give to the community and, not only that, the love that the kids give back to them, that’s kind of what this is all about for us. And giving kids the chance to excel and grow into themselves. Everything we kind of preach about came into culmination the other night.

We're proud of it, but we’re not done. I’m always the type of person I want more. We’ve got to taste that, so now the only thing on my mind is trying to feel that same feeling on Friday night against Georgia Military.

How are you feeling about that game on Friday?

Murphy: It is going to be an absolute bash. For lack of a better word, it’s going to be a classic. It’s going to be two well-coached teams, two hard-fought teams, two disciplined teams that have already met each other. So we, to some extent, know what to expect, but, to some extent, don’t, so it’s going to be hard to put into words, but I can guarantee you it’s going to be a fantastic night of football Friday night at the Complex.

What do you think your players need to do to beat Georgia Military a second time this year?

Murphy: I’ve preached it all week - this game is going to come down to who wants it more. Who’s willing to battle for that second ball? Who’s willing to make that last run when they’re fatigued? Who’s willing to get stuck in on that tackle when they’re feeling a little banged-up and injured? It’s going to come down who wants it more, who has the most mental strength, and will to succeed.

You mentioned earlier wanting to grow soccer in the area. What do you hope young soccer players who were there last week or will be there on Friday see out of your team?

Murphy: I just hope that they see there’s no limitation for them. That’s kind of what it was for me growing up. I was a good player, but I never felt like I had the resources here in our community to achieve the same goals that other people were able to. So my hope is that kids from a small town stop feeling like they’re not capable or feel like the have to travel all over the country to find these opportunities. Hopefully they’ll come out on Friday night and be able to imagine themselves in a couple years doing the same.