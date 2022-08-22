P&HCC names Brandon Nania interim baseball coach

Patrick & Henry Community College has named Brandon Nania the school's interim baseball coach, the school announced on Monday.

Nania replaces Cody Ellis, who stepped down from his role as the Patriots head coach this summer to pursue other opportunities, the school said in a release.

Nania has been an assistant coach with the Patriots program since 2020. In that time, the Patriots have 82 wins, a Region X championship, and one NJCAA World Series appearance in 2021, reaching the national tournament semifinals.

Nania is a 2017 graduate of P&HCC, and was a member of the Patriots program for two years. He was a two-time All-Region X selection and a part of the conference all-defensive team during his time as a player. At the time of his graduation, he also held numerous offensive records including single season RBIs (60), career RBIs (117), career doubles (42), and career home runs (16).

After his two-year stint at P&H, Nania transferred to Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education and Youth Development.

“We are very excited to have Brandon Nania lead the Pats baseball program” P&H Athletic Director and Assistant Vice-President for Student Engagement and Inclusion, Brian Henderson, said in a release from the school. "This isn't just another job for him, this is coach Nania's family. I'm 100 percent sure he will give his all as head coach, just as he did as a former player here at P&H."

In addition to coaching at P&H, Nania has also served at the head coach of the Martinsville Mustangs collegiate summer league baseball team in the Coastal Plain League for the past two seasons.

“I’m thankful first and foremost to Coach Ellis for giving me an opportunity to join his staff three years ago," Nania said. "He’s been such an incredible mentor and an even better friend. Now, it's my turn to provide the same opportunities for this group of young men and future Pats baseball recruits.

“I also want to thank Dr. Hodges, Athletic Director Brian Henderson, and the P&H family for having confidence in me to lead this great program. I’m truly humbled and incredibly excited to carry on the winning tradition and to continue developing young men here at Patrick & Henry Community College.”