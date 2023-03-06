The P&HCC softball team traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, over the weekend, and won its first five games of the trip.

The Patriots started the tournament on Saturday with a 14-1 win over Frederick Community College, and a 12-1 win over Bay College. The Game 2 win on Saturday was the 100th career victory for P&HCC coach Robbi Campbell, who began his tenure with the program in 2016.

Returning to the field on Sunday, the Patriots added a 7-1 win over Delta College and a 13-0 shutout of St. Clair Community College. Freshman Morgan Strickland (Franklinton HS) had two homeruns in the Game 2 win.

The Patriots added to their winning streak on Monday, defeating Olney Central College, 5-1.

P&HCC was back on the field on Monday afternoon taking on Henry Ford College. Results were too late for publication.

The Patriots (8-7) will finish their time in South Carolina on Tuesday with two more games against Northampton Community College at 1 p.m., and Lackawanna College at 5 p.m.

PATRIOTS SWEEP CATAWBA VALLEY

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team started March with a sweep of Catawba Valley Community College over the weekend.

The Patriots won all three games of the home series played at Dan Daniel Memorial Park, in Danville.

P&HCC won Game 1 on Saturday, 8-6, and Game 2, 7-6.

Aidan Cunningham (Oscar Smith HS) led the Patriots at the plate in Game 2, going 3-4 with a run. All seven runs in the game were scored by seven different players. Bobby Lane was 1-3 with two RBIs and a run.

Tony DeLawrence (Perkiomen HS) finished the game on the mound for P&HCC, throwing three scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit and two walks with a strikeout.

The Patriots finished the weekend with a 6-1 win on Sunday.

With the sweep, P&HCC improves to 9-6 on the year, and 5-1 in conference play. A home doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday against Spartanburg Methodist was postponed, the team announced on Monday. The Patriots will return home on Thursday for a game against Lackawanna College at 2 p.m.

PATRIOTS EARN BASKETBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

Ty'Nasia Witcher (Gretna HS) was named First Team All-Region X for her play with the P&HCC women's basketball team this season. Witcher averaged 25.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season, and shot 43.2 percent from the 3-point line.

Jaylen Faber (Westwood HS) was named Third Team All-Region X men's basketball after averaging 13.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season. Faber shot 37.7 percent from the 3-point line.

Seven P&HCC men's basketball players were also named academic all-region this season: Anthony Wright (Paint Branch HS), Raymond Benton (Patrick Henry HS), Amir Poat (Nodet School), Ajani Cole (Howard HS), BJ Fuller (Petersburg HS), Jalil Deshazor (Dan River HS), and Noah Burton.

Women's basketball players Nathalia Nascimento (Neuse Christian Academy), Savannah Staples (West Point HS), and Harriet Hayford (Winston-Salem Christian) also received academic all-region honors.