P&HCC Roundup: Patriots softball remains unbeaten at home with four weekend wins; Baseball goes 2-for-3 against Cleveland CC

The Patrick & Henry Community College softball team jumped to fifth in the Region X Division II standing with four straight home wins over the week. The Patriots defeated Florence-Darlington Community College in a doubleheader on Friday, 3-0 and 4-1, and swept another doubleheader against Fayetteville Tech on Saturday, 14-2 and 12-4.

In Game 1 on Friday, Madison Lemons (Stokesdale, NC) got the win in the circle, throwing a complete game while allowing two hits with 13 strikeouts. Jaden Hurdle (Rougemont, NC) threw six innings in Game 2, allowing five hits with five strikeouts. Summer Anderson (Madison Co.) came in in relief for the save in a scoreless inning of work, allowing just one hit.

Patrick County High School graduate Mackenzie Belcher was 2-3 at the plate in both games Friday, and scored a run in Game 1.

Elizabeth Parrish (Zebulon, NC) had two RBIs in Game 2, and Jordan Haas had an RBI double.

After winning two pitchers' duals on Friday, the Patriots' bats came to life on Saturday. In Game 1, nine P&HCC batters had at least one hit.

Parrish had a hit, scored two runs, and had two RBIs. PCHS graduate Danielle King was 2-2 with a walk, two runs, and an RBI. Hurdle was 1-3 with three RBIs. Carley Gravely (Lawsonville, NC) scored two runs, and Savannah McDaniel (Lexington) had a home run, a walk, and scored twice.

In Game 2, Parrish and Gravely had three hits each. Parrish had a home run and five RBIs on the day, and Gravely had two RBIs and scored three times. Kallie Garland (Henrico) was 2-3 at the plate for P&HCC, and Caston Garland (Henrico) was 2-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Both games on Saturday lasted just five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Lemons again threw Game 1, throwing four scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and no walks with five strikeouts.

Hurdle threw a complete game in Game 2, allowing just one earned run on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

P&HCC improves to 20-8 on the season, and 11-3 in Region X. The Patriots are 6-0 on the year at home. They'll next go on the road to Southwest Virginia on Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m., and return home on Sunday to take on Louisburg College in another doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

P&HCC goes 2-for-3 against Cleveland CC

The P&HCC baseball team won two out of three games in a series against Cleveland Community College this weekend at Hooker Field. The Patriots won Game 1, 13-4, and lost Game 2, 7-6, on Saturday. They bounced back with a 7-6 win over CCC on Sunday.

Drew Harlow (Halifax Co.) picked up the win in Game 1 Saturday, throwing 3.1 innings while allowing four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Vincent DiMauro (Gainsville, VA) and Austin Maxey (Newport News) combined for the scoreless innings in relief. Maxey threw two hitless innings with two strikeouts and two walks.

Jonboy Rittenhouse (Scottsville) was 2-4 at the plate in Game 1 with four RBIs. Brandon Parks (Hampton) had three walks and scored two runs. Skylar Saunders (Stuarts Draft) was 3-4 with three runs and an RBI. Matthew Best (Germantown, MD) was 2-3 with two RBIs and two runs, and Riley Motely (Williamsburg) was 1-4 with two RBIs and a run.

Cleveland CC scored five runs in the sixth inning of Game 2 to take a 7-4 lead, and the Patriots comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh came up a run short.

Trevor Sheehan (Holly Springs, NC) was 4-4 in Game 2 with two runs and two RBIs. Sam Gallardo (St. Augustine, FL) also scored two runs, and Carlos Amezquita (Santo Domingo, DR) had a hit and a run.

On Sunday, the Patriots trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth before scoring two runs in the sixth, two in the seventh, and three in the eighth for the come-from-behind win.

Amezquita and Rittenhouse both had two hits Sunday to lead the Patriots. Rittenhouse added two RBIs and two runs, and Amezquita had one RBI and one run. Gallardo had a triple and three RBIs and Parks added an RBI and two runs.

Fenix DiGiacomo (Spotsylvania) started Sunday's game on the mound for P&HCC, throwing 4.2 innings while allowing three runs, one earned, on three hits and seven walks with six strikeouts. Carlisle School graduate Nick Duncan threw 1.1 innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts. Bassett High School graduate Drew Fisher also threw 1.1 innings in relief, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.

P&HCC improves to 17-11 on the year, and 11-5 in Region X play, with the two wins. They're currently second in the Region X Division II West standings. They'll next go on the road to Hickory, North Carolina on Wednesday for a doubleheader at Caldwell Community College beginning at 3 p.m. They'll go on the road this weekend for a 3-game series at Gaston College in Dallas, North Carolina. The Patriots will play a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and play the third game on Sunday at noon.