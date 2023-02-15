With the regular season winding down, the Patrick & Henry Community College women’s basketball team is hoping to stay energized after a 30-point win on Saturday over Brunswick Community College.

The Patriots won Saturday’s contest, 94-64, a win that came following a 1-point road loss to Louisburg five days prior.

“Resilient. They are absolute resilient,” P&HCC coach Herb Daniel said following Saturday’s win. “They realized coming off of that loss, that was an opportunity for us to really win one on the road and we didn’t take advantage of it, so we were not going to go down that road tonight.”

“I feel like that means a lot,” sophomore Perisa Singletary said of the win. “We’re showing that we’re willing to push through even thought it was bad game, a bad loss. As bad as that felt, it’s just good to know everyone is willing to do any and everything to win.”

The Patriots led, 46-36, at the half before running away with the win in the second.

Much of the team’s offensive firepower Saturday came from beyond the arc. The Patriots knocked down 14 3-pointers as a team, including eight from sophomore Ty’Nasia Witcher (Gretna HS), who finished with a game-high 30 points and nine assists, with eight rebounds.

Witcher leads Region 10 Division II in scoring, averaging 25.4 points per game this season.

“I felt like Stephen Curry,” Witcher said of her shooting prowess on Saturday. “We wanted to come in here today and have defense and get the win to get us into the playoffs."

Five Patriots scored in double-figures in Saturday’s win. Nathalia Nascimento (Neuse Christian Academy) added 20 points, Quanadra Tunstall (Chatham HS) had 17, Singletary (Potomac HS) had 14, and Harriett Hayford (Winston-Salem Christian) had 10 points with 11 rebounds.

In six games this month, P&HCC is averaging 11 made 3s a game. They knocked down 17 as a team in an 89-59 win over Mountain Gateway on February 1, and 12 as a team in an 86-72 win at Fayetteville Tech on February 5.

“That’s huge,” Daniel said. “When we’re playing teams and they want to play us in a zone, we shoot the 3-ball very well. Ty’Nasia Witcher shoots it well, Destiny Harris shoots it well, Perisa, Nathalia Nascimento. I’m very fortunate I’ve got about five or six players that all shoot the 3-ball very well.”

“Most teams play us in man (defense), so we like to drive and kick. We practice driving and kicking and knocking down shots because most teams play us in help-defense,” Witcher said.

The Patriots are 4-2 since the start of February, and currently sit 9-10 on the year, and 4-10 in conference play.

P&HCC went on the road on Wednesday to Central Carolina Community College, in Sanford, North Carolina. Results were too late for publication. They’ll return home this weekend with a 6 p.m. game on Friday against Catawba Valley Community College, and 2 p.m. game on Sunday against Fayetteville Tech.

“We feel pretty good,” Daniel said. “I think we’re kind of finding that spot and finding our place. We’ve doubled the number of wins we had last year, and if you go back a couple years we’ve probably tripled our wins since then.

“We just want to continue to grow, continue to get better, continue to have our players understand the game better and try to develop their basketball IQ.”

Other news from around P&HCC athletics:

Patriots men’s basketball falls in NJCAA Game of the Week

The P&HCC men’s basketball team dropped a road contest on Tuesday at Catawba Valley Community College, 83-77.

Tuesday’s game was streamed on ESPN+ as part of the National Junior Athletic Associations Game of the Week.

P&HCC was 3-2 in February coming into Tuesday’s game.

Anthony Wright (Paint Branch HS) led the Patriots with 19 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Kevon Ferrell (Halifax County HS) and Jaylen Faber (Westwood HS) added 14 points each.

The Patriots will return home on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game against Lenoir Community College.

P&HCC baseball goes 0-2 at USC Lancaster

The P&HCC baseball team dropped both ends of a doubleheader at USC Lancaster on Saturday, falling 9-0 in Game 1, and 6-4 in Game 2.

The two teams were scheduled to play another doubleheader on Sunday, but both games were canceled by weather.

The Patriots will travel to Tennessee this weekend for doubleheaders against Roane State Community College and Walters State Community College. They’ll play Roane State on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m., and Walters State on Sunday beginning at noon.

P&HCC softball drops doubleheader at Gaston College

The Patriots softball team fell in two games at Gaston College, in Dallas, North Carolina, on Sunday. Gaston won Game 1, 5-3, and Game 2, 7-3.

P&HCC will travel to Louisburg College, in Louisburg, North Carolina, for a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. They’ll play their first home games on Saturday against Spartanburg Methodist, a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.