Three of the top 10 softball teams in NJCAA Division III will battle in the Region 10 tournament this week.

Patrick & Henry Community College comes into the postseason as the No. 8 ranked team in the nation. The Patriots are ranked No. 2 in the region tournament, and will start play on Friday at 2 p.m. against Surry Community College.

Surry (24-15, 7-5) is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation, and is the No. 3 seed in the tournament.

P&HCC won 11 straight games from March 16-April 19, but went 2-6 the rest of the way.

The Patriots are 3-1 against Surry this season.

As a team, P&HCC is hitting .370 on the season, with 335 runs scored in 39 games.

Patriots hitters Danielle King, Morgan Strickland, and Mackenzie Belcher are currently ranked Nos. 1, 2, and 5 in the region in batting average. King, a Patrick County High School graduate, is hitting .491 this season, and is third in the region with 39 RBIs. She has a team-high 57 hits, 17 doubles, and 52 runs scored.

Strickland is hitting .472 this year, and leads the region in RBIs (51), and home runs (8).

Belcher, also a PCHS graduate, is hitting .398 on the season and leads the region with 34 stolen bases.

Chloe Garland is second in the region with seven home runs. Kyndal Hopkins is fifth in the region with 36 RBIs, and Leeanna Mills is fifth in the region with five home runs.

Strickland is also the Patriots leader in the pitching circle. She's second in the region with a 2.94 earned run average and 14 wins, and is third in the region in strikeouts (79).

Summer Anderson is fifth in the region in wins (9) and strikeouts (49).

The winner of Friday's game will play the winner of No. 1 Caldwell Tech Community College and No. 4 Camp Community College on Friday at 6 p.m. The loser of Friday's game will play the loser of Caldwell/Camp on Friday at 4 p.m.

Caldwell Tech is currently ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA Division III rankings.

The Region 10 DIII Tournament is being played at Lenoir Optimist Park, in Lenoir, North Carolina. The winner of the four team, double-elimination tournament will be named the Region 10 Champion and will play in the Great Lakes District Championship tournament, at Sark Park, in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.

The winner of the Great Lakes District Championship will automatically qualify for the NJCAA Division III national championship tournament on May 24-27 at Carrier Park, in Dewitt, New York.

P&HCC baseball opens postseason with win

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball opened the Region 10 Division II tournament on Friday with a 9-7 win over Brunswick Community College.

The Patriots came into the tournament as the No. 3 seed in Region 10 Division II West. Brunswick is the No. 2 seed in Division II East.

With the win, the Patriots will now play in the second round on Friday at 4 p.m. They'll face the winner of Catawba Valley and Bryant & Stratton, who played on Thursday afternoon. Results were too late for publication.

The region tournament is double-elimination and will run through Sunday.

Patriots Rittenhouse named First Team All-Region

P&HCC third baseman Johnboy Rittenhouse was name First Team All-Region 10, the region announced on Thursday.

Rittenhouse hit .336 on the season with 36 hits, 42 RBIs, and five home runs.

A sophomore from Fluvanna, Rittenhouse is committed to transfer to University of the Cumberlands, an NAIA school in Williamsburg, Kentucky.