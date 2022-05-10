P&HCC Softball: Record setting Patriots prepare for postseason

This spring has been an historic one for the Patrick & Henry Community College softball team.

The Patriots broke 11 schools records – either individual, career, or team – including 30 wins, 317 runs scored, 288 RBIs, and 109 stolen bases.

Patriots coach Robbi Campbell attributes the team’s success this season to work ethic and a never-back-down mentality.

“Just hard work… these girl put in since August,” Campbell said at the team’s practice on Monday. “The two year girls have been putting it in for two years now. Just their work ethic, it’s hard to beat. They get out here every day and grind it out and there’s no slack in them. They just keep on going.”

And it isn’t slouch teams the Patriots are finding success against. Campbell’s squad went 30-16 overall, and 21-7 in conference play, a conference in which the top five teams all finished the regular season with 30 or more wins.

The Patriots swept Pitt Community College in a home doubleheader on April 21. At the time, Pitt was ranked No. 15 in the national polls. P&HCC also had a mercy rule win over No. 18 ranked Surry Community College, and split a doubleheader at Catawba Valley Community College, a team that was also receiving votes in the national polls.

It’s the fearlessness again any opponent Campbell hopes will helps his squad as they now move on to the postseason. The Patriots will play begin play in the South Atlantic District Tournament on Wednesday in Henrico.

“We don’t back down. That’s exactly what it is,” Campbell said. “They were talking earlier and they’re just excited to play. Every team that’s there they’re capable of beating, and they know that. It’s about being prepared, showing up ready to play, and taking care of business one game at a time…That’s what’s helped us get the season where it is with 30 wins.”

The team’s prowess at the plate is largely the biggest factor in their success. The Patriots are fourth in Region X Division II hitting .362 as a team, and they're second in the conference in hits.

Freshman Danielle King, a Patrick County High School graduate, was the first player in school history to bat over .500 for a season, while four of her teammates also hit .400 or better.

But it’s been the team’s pitching that has held opponents down. The trio of sophomores Jaden Hurdle (Rougemont, NC) and Madison Lemons (Stokesdale, NC) and freshman Summer Anderson (Madison Co.) have picked up the bulk of the innings this year. Lemon leads the team with a 2.28 ERA with 107 strikeouts.

Patriots pitchers have a combined 3.21 ERA, while allowing opponents to a .273 batting average.

Depth in the circle and the lineup has also been key for P&H. Having 23 players on the roster – including four pitchers – has allowed Campbell to easily switch in and out players for another hot hand or bat.

“If somebody isn’t hitting today we can put somebody in there that is hitting, and they’ve bought into the team thing,” Campbell said. “It isn’t an individual thing, it’s a team deal, and that’s why we’ve won like we have.”

Nine sophomores returned this season, all of which have been leaders and helped the big freshman class get comfortable quickly to the college game.

Those nine sophomores are also the only players on the roster who know what it’s like to play in the postseason.

“They‘ve took the role on of leading them and done a really good job of that,” Campbell said of his second-year players. “Because they understand the game, they understand the tournament. They spoke the other day in a meeting we had… they spoke up and talked about the tournament and what to expect. It’s a lot different from the season, and they experienced it. They know what it’s like, so that’s a big contributor to our success this year.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

King’s .514 batting average was the best among all players in Region X Division II this season by .005 points. She finished as one of just two players in the region to hit above .500 for the spring.

Carley Gravely (Lawsonville, NC) finished third in the region with 28 stolen bases, four behind the leader.

Anderson was tied for second in the region with two saves. The freshman threw 87 innings in 21 pitching appearances.

“She’s come in and really played a big role,” Campbell said of Anderson.

Sophomore Caston Garland (Henrico) hit .389 for the Patriots while taking over the shortstop position from Elizabeth Corcoran, who graduated last season.

“As far as sophomores stepping up, we’ve had several, but the biggest one was Caston Garland,” Campbell said. “She has been phenomenal. She’s an asset on the field and we know it when she’s not here. So she’s stepped up big.”

THIS WEEK

The Patriots, the No. 6 seed, will open play in the South Atlantic District Tournament on Wednesday against No. 11 seeded Cleveland Community College at 6 p.m. The tournament will be played at Dorey Park, just outside of Richmond.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will play No. 3 seed Pasco-Hernando State College on Thursday at 12:30. The top four seeds received byes in the first round of the tournament.

The tournament will be double elimination.

Campbell said hitting, pitching, and playing clean softball will be the key, as well as just having fun.

“Don’t go out here and worry about anything,” Campbell said. “We’ve had some walk-offs this year and I’ve learned to just sit back and let the girls play ball. Try not to worry about it too much because I know eventually they’re going to come through. Probably not as fast as I’d like them to, but I let them go at their own pace and get after it.

“Going into the tournament having no fear is going to help us go a long way. I look for us being there Saturday in the championship. That’s our goal. That’s what these girls want… They’re not going to settle for anything less.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

