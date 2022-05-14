P&HCC softball season comes to an end in district tournament; 5 Patriots named all-region

After winning a play-in game into the Region X Division II tournament, the Patrick & Henry Community College softball team saw its season come to an end with back-to-back losses on Thursday at Dorey Park in Richmond.

The Patriots, the No. 6 seed in the tournament, fell to No. 3 seed Pasco-Hernando State College, 14-6, on Thursday after PHSC scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

P&HCC led 6-4 going into the bottom of the fifth.

The Patriots followed that with an 8-3 loss to No. 10 seed Southeastern Community College-Whiteville late on Thursday night.

The Patriots broke 11 school records this season, and finish the year 31-18.

PATRIOTS NAMED TO ALL-REGION TEAMS

Five P&HCC softball players were named to the Region X Division II teams for their play this season.

After leading the region with a .514 batting average this season, Patrick County High School graduate Danielle King (Spencer, VA) was named first team all-region as an infielder. The Patriots freshman scored 31 runs, had 29 RBIs, and stole 13 bases in 45 games this spring. She had 60 hits and a .545 on-base percentage.

Infielders Carley Gravely (Lawsonville, NC) and Jaden Hurdle (Rougemont, NC) and catcher Elizabeth Parrish (Zebulon, NC) were named to the all-region second team. Parrish led the Patriots with 144 at bats, 51 RBIs, and 15 doubles, while hitting .424 this season with eight home runs.

Hurdled led P&HCC with 10 home runs and four triples. She added 37 RBIs while hitting .376.

Gravely hit .364 with 20 RBIs and 35 runs scored.

Pitcher and designated player Madison Lemons (Stokesdale, NC) was named third team all-region. Lemons led the Patriots on the mound with a 2.17 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 100 innings pitched. At the plate, the sophomore had a team-high 17 walks while hitting .308 with 30 RBIs.