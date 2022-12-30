P&HCC tennis program excited for future after success in Year 1

At the end of their first season of competition, Jonathan Smith said his Patrick and Henry Community College tennis team “did some good stuff that even I didn’t expect, and I don’t think anyone else expected either,” Smith said in a recent phone interview with the Bulletin.

Smith was hired to coach the newly created men’s and women’s tennis teams at P&HCC in June. At the time, he was told he could take the fall to recruit and start competition in the spring of 2023.

“I said, ‘No, I’m stubborn. I want to get this thing going in the fall,’” Smith said. “It was my own fault, really.”

Even though the Patriots had just three competing on the women’s team this fall - Magna Vista High School graduate Briana Tatum, Bassett High School graduate Emily Vaught, and Halifax County High School graduate Blair Cole - the team pushed themselves to be ready a semester early, and paid off in a big way. At their first match, the Patriots were the only junior college team competing at Salem College, in North Carolina.

“The girls played really well there,” Smith said. “It was the first match we ever played. They were really nervous, as you can imagine, especially against Division III schools, Division II schools.

“I told them, ‘Look, just go out there and play, do the best you can do,’ and they played really well there. We started really stringing wins together toward the end.”

Throughout the fall, the Patriots found ways to win singles and doubles matches against several NCAA Division II and III school. They won two of three matches played at Ferrum College, with the lone loss coming in a tiebreak, and they won a match at Emory & Henry College.

Even though Smith said the team was “behind the 8-ball to begin with,” since they didn’t have enough players for a full team, they still competed well enough to get invited to the NJCAA Division III National Championship tournament in Peachtree, Georgia.

Even at nationals, where Smith said they had “no expectations at all,” the Patriots made it to the quarterfinals before picking up their first loss. All three singles players, and one doubles team, made it to the consolation bracket finals.

“We went to the national tournament with really no expectations at all,” Smith said. “I just sort of told them to go in there and do the best you can. There’s no expectation of us. We’re not supposed to be here if you look at it. And we went in there, and the competition there was, I don’t even think, as strong as we played on our actual schedule.

“Most teams had a full roster, or close to it, and we finished seventh out of everybody with only three girls. That was really, really encouraging for us. I just told them if we had more players we very easily could have been sixth, fifth, maybe even challenged for fourth.”

The three Patriots will compete again this spring, and Smith has hopes he can have a men’s team also start at the same time. So far, he has one player committed, with a few others – some of whom are athletes in other sports at P&HCC – who played tennis in high school and have shown interest.

“Whether we have one or whether we have 100, I’m going to send this kid wherever I can send him,” Smith said. “If we get the other few kids I’m looking at, I’m going to send them wherever we can go and roll the dice, and whatever it lands on is what we’re going to go.”

Smith said this spring will be a good indicator of where the Patriots tennis program is and what will be needed to do over the summer as they go into the second year.

“They’re really looking forward to it, and I’m really looking forward to it, as well,” he said. “It is very exciting to see where we’re going to go, especially after this season. I would say there’s nowhere to go but up, but that’s not true, considering where we went and how we got there. Everything we did was just a bonus at this point.

“Until we get a full team and we really get everything going, all of these successes, all of the wins, all of the accolades that we get, those are just bonuses to me. I don’t really care if we win the national tournament, I don’t really care if I get coach of the year, if we get player of the year, I just want us to do the right things, perform well, and if they want to go play at the next level… The main thing is I want to them to go graduate.”

For the team Smith called the “New kids on the block” at P&HCC, he’s looking forward to seeing what the future holds for his Patriots tennis program.

“I look at the kids, and I look at the work that they did and how far they came since really the first day of August, to getting that call in October saying, ‘Hey guys, you’re going to the national tournament, good luck'… I just really wanted their efforts to be known and get people really excited about tennis,” Smith said.