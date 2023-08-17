The Patrick & Henry Community College volleyball team comes into the 2023 season with four sophomores and five freshmen on second year head coach Brandi Woods’ roster.

The Patriots are coming off of a 2-13 season last fall, but returning sophomores have already seen a difference in this year’s squad.

“We have a lot of newcomers, a lot of freshmen... but I’m very, very excited. We have a lot of new talent and I think it’s working really well,” said sophomore Emma Hankins. “Last year I think a lot of it had a to do with our team chemistry... I think we learned that we need to do better as a team as a whole.”

“I also think the team is meshing a lot better than last year,” added sophomore Jordan Haas. “We’re all communicating better. Last year we struggled with communication in the beginning, but this year we’re talking and getting the ball over the net a lot better.”

The Patriots are filled with local talent on this fall’s roster. Hankins and freshman Brianna Campos-Suarez played at Magna Vista High School. Freshman Latisha Ray is from Martinsville High School. Freshman Gracie Rigney played at Tunstall School. Sophomore Taylor Dake is from Franklin County, and sophomore Abigail Tiffany is from Chatham.

Haas graduated from Patrick County High School, although she never played volleyball with the Cougars. The P&HCC softball player was convinced to give volleyball a try last year after playing in some adult leagues and open gyms, and worked her way into the Patriots starting lineup.

While she admits it’s sometimes hard for her to give advice on the court since she hasn’t been playing as long as her teammates, Haas sees her leadership role as a motivator.

“I can keep up the energy and I can try to motivate people and stay positive,” Haas said. “And I try to be a leader hopefully on the academic side and try to encourage them to go and study and manage their time because education is the most important, so I can be a leader in that aspect.”

Hankins, who was an all-Piedmont District player at Magna Vista, said she feels like she’s always been a leader, but she’s stepped up even more in her time with the Patriots.

“I feel like I’ve always taken a role of talking more and leading more, but this year I feel it’s really important leading and taking that responsibility very seriously because I just feel like with great leadership and a strong leader you can do a lot more,” Hankins said.

The leadership from sophomores has made the transition to college volleyball easier for the freshmen.

“When I first walked in here I was nervous, as any freshman would be,” Rigney said. “But my second day everybody was talking to me, I felt so welcomed. I see a lot of energy and people I haven’t seen. They’re all just becoming my friends now. I feel awesome, excited.

“I can definitely see the leadership. Emma was very welcoming when I first came in. I was so nervous and she was just loud and she made me feel very welcome. It made me feel like I was at home.”

Rigney was named Piedmont District Player of the Year in her senior season at Tunstall. The incoming Patriot said she’s looking forward to branching out and playing volleyball beyond the high school gyms.

“I’m most excited for the travelling and experiencing new schools, because in high school we just went 10 minutes down the road to play, and here we’re going three hours,” she said. “I’m just excited to see the new schools.”

Hankins and Haas echoed those sentiments.

“I’m looking forward to the rides and getting food,” Hankins added.

“Free food,” Haas added with a laugh. “I’m excited for just games in general.”

The Patriots will open the season on Thursday at Southwest Virginia. They’ll play their home opener on Tuesday against Davidson-Davie Community College at 6 p.m.

“We have a lot of new talent and I’m really looking forward to what we can do and raising our numbers this year,” Hankins said. “I’m just really excited to play.”

P&HCC volleyball roster

Head coach: Brandi Woods

Assistant coach: Kristin Harris

Manager: Arianna Valletta

3—Abigail Tiffany (SO) (Chatham HS)

4—Taylor Dake (SO) (Franklin Co. HS)

6—Brianna Campos-Suarez (FR) (Magna Vista HS)

7—Gracie Rigney (FR) (Tunstall HS)

8—Madison Arbaugh (FR) (East Rockingham HS)

9—Emma Hankins (SO) (Magna Vista HS)

10—Makalah Wiggins (FR) (Highland School of Technology)

11—Jordan Haas (SO) (Patrick County HS)

14—Latisha Ray (FR) (Martinsville HS)