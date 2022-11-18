P&HCC Women's Basketball: Patriots duo commits to Bluefield University

When Herb Daniel took over as the women's basketball coach at Patrick & Henry Community College, his first goals were making sure his players graduated with a degree and moved on to play at a 4-year college.

This week, two Patriots committed to move on and continue their career beyond P&HCC.

Savanah Staples and Eva Brill signed their letters of intent on Thursday to play basketball at Bluefield University in the fall.

Staples, originally from West Point, Virginia, is a 2021 transfer from Virginia Wesleyan, and she currently has a 3.4 GPA while majoring in Health Sciences at P&HCC. She plans to major in Biology at Bluefield, and then pursue her Doctorate Degree in Pharmacy.

"Savanah has been a solid go-to person as an outside attack," Daniel said. "She had one of the top percentages behind the 3-point arc on the team."

Brill, a graduate of from Strasburg High School, currently has a 3.8 GPA and is majoring in General Studies at P&HCC. She plans to major in Criminal Justice at Bluefield University.

"Eva has been an outstanding asset to the women’s basketball team," Daniel said. "At 6-feet tall, she is a presence in the middle."

"I want to thank Coach Markell Cox for giving my players an opportunity," he added. "I want to make more connections with four-year college coaches in order for them to see our talent. We scrimmaged Bluefield, and Coach Cox was extremely impressed by offering four players an opportunity to play. That was exactly my intent. We also scrimmage Randolph College, Lynchburg University, and Virginia Union University. I believe by giving these young ladies more exposure, they will get noticed.

"I am very confident we are going to continue to produce quality student-athletes."