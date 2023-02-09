Patrick & Henry Community College women's basketball coach Herb Daniel knew his team would have their hands full on Tuesday night against Southwest Virginia Community College. The Lady Eagles came to P&HCC with a 14-5 record.

“I had watched some film on them and knew they moved very well without the ball," Daniel said. "We had a specific game plan for them. I knew they had two players who are outstanding, both averaging in the top teens for points, and have routinely had 20 point games. We decided to play them in a triangle-and-two, limiting the touches both of those players would have on the night."

It took two extra periods, but the Patriots were able to pull away in the second overtime for a 97-87 victory.

Daniel put Destiny Harris, from Martinsville High School, on SVCC's best player, because he said, "She is our best defender." He put Perisa Singletary (Potomac HS) on the other player.

Tuesday was a very close game from start to finish, with neither team getting more than a five point lead in regulation. The Lady Eagles three-point shooters created issues for the Lady Pats immediately, but P&HCC also shot well from the outside. Both teams combined for 24 3-pointers.

P&HCC took an early lead, finishing the first quarter up 21-17. Singletary had 10 of her game-high 33 points in the first.

The Lady Eagles turned the tables during the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Pats 18-15. Most of SVCC's scoring came from the inside courtesy of Hayley Farris, who had 10 points.

P&HCC took a one-point lead into the half.

Coming out of the half, Daniel decided to start two of his post players, a little different from the start of the game.

“Sophomore Harriet Hayford came to me and convinced me that if I allowed both post players to play together they would still be able to keep the Lady Eagles guard play in check," Daniel said.

It worked well as the Lady Pats were able to shut down the post. The Lady Eagles connected on numerous outside shots, but not enough to take a lead. P&HCC outscored SVCC 21-16 that quarter, thanks in part to Harris, who connected on two timely 3-pointers.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Lady Eagles as they closed the gap, but the Lady Patriots still had a chance to win with the ball and 33 seconds to go in the game. P&HCC could not finish the shot and the game would go into first overtime.

Both teams struggled to score in the overtime, only scoring eight points each. P&HCC had another chance to win at the end of the frame, but a turnover prevented it, forcing a second extra period.

“I was a little nervous because we had two opportunities to win and now felt we were playing on borrowed time," Daniel said.

The second overtime would prove to be a "classic scoring feast," Daniel said. It started with Witcher connecting on a bucket, just to be followed by the Lady Eagles connecting on a three. Once the Lady Pats got the ball back that’s when the barrage started. Singletary knocked down a three, then Nathalia Nascimento connected for a three. Singletary added two more baskets, and scored 12 of the Lady Pats 21 points in the second overtime to help the Lady Pats secure the victory.

Ty’Nasia Witcher (Gretna HS) and Quandra Tunstall (Chatham HS) finished with 20 points each. Hayford finished with nine points and 15 rebounds.

The Lady Pats will be back at home on Saturday against Brunswick. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.

"All high school teams are invited to attend, free of charge," Daniel said of Saturday's game.