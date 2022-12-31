P&HCC women's basketball ready for upcoming year

Last year, after making it to the playoffs for the first time in several years, the Patrick & Henry Community College women’s basketball team is trying to pick up where they left off, currently sitting at 3-2 on the season.

“I feel good about our upcoming season,” coach Herb Daniel said in an email to the Bulletin. “We return six players, and I am excited about each of them.”

Two of the team’s players have already committed to four-year colleges. Sophomores Savannah Staples and Eva Brill committed to Bluefield University earlier this fall. Daniel said both players have a 3.7 and 4.0 grade point average at P&HCC.

“I have two goals for my players,” Daniel said. “Number one is for them to graduate with a degree, and number two is to assist them in finding a four-year university to continue their education and basketball career... I am confident that the other four will receive opportunities as well.”

Sophomore Nathalia Nascimento, a 5’10 PG/SG, has a 4.0 GPA and currently leads the team in scoring, averaging 17 points per game.

Harriett Hayford, a 6’3 post player, has a cumulative GPA of 3.5, and is the top rebounder on the team, and 5’7 guard Perisa Singletary, who finished the semester with 3.5 GPA, is the second leading scoring on the team.

“I am a firm believer if you can perform in the classroom, it only enhances your skills on the court,” Daniel said.

The Lady Pats opened the season with a 91-75 victory over the Virginia State junior varsity team, after playing a very intensive scrimmage schedule against top four-year colleges in their respective conferences.

“It is my intent to allow my players to get as much exposure as possible in order for them to move to the next level,” Daniel said.

The Lady Pats were not as successful the next night as they were defeated by nationally-ranked Richard Bland, 101-82.

“I don’t go in for moral victories. but due to injuries and other issues, we played that game with seven players, and the next three games with only six players,” Daniel said.

The six players were: Staples, Hayford, Singletary, Nascimento, and freshmen Kamirah James and Jaeda Manns.

The Lady Pats next defeated Mountain Gate Community College, 80-41, before falling to reigning Region X champions Wake Tech, 75-44. They would not stay down long as they bounced back to defeat Brunswick Community College, 57-46.

The team will welcome sophomores Ty’Nasia Witcher, Destiny Harris, and Sierra Mulkey, and Freshman Quanadra Tunstall when they return to play on January 5 at Guilford Tech Community College.

Daniel said the team has two sponsors for this season: WeUpNow Gaming, a gaming company out of Baltimore, and IntellecTechs, a computer consultant company out of Virginia Beach, both of which will sponsor three games to be televised by BTW21.

“Please stay tuned for great things from this team this year,” Daniel said.