P&HCC women's basketball team to host camp this weekend

The Patrick & Henry Community College women's basketball team will host a basketball camp this Friday through Sunday.

The camp will be held in the gym at Stone Hall on the P&HCC campus, and run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each day. This will the team's second camp under coach Herb Daniel.

"We held one last year and it was a success, but I think we have greatly improved on this one, especially with the guest trainers and speakers," Daniel said in an email.

Delany Rudd, a former professional basketball player with the Utah Jazz, will be one of the coaches in attendance. Other guest coaches include former pro player and UNC-Asheville standout Bronaza Fitzgerald, Chris Dodson, a seven-time basketball state champion, Jacob Gruse, a two-time basketball state champion, and Jessica Myers, a former standout player at Averett University.

There will also be a virtual seminar featuring Orlanda Burks of Order my Step. Burk's two children were both Division I athletes. One played softball at Stanford and one played football at Vanderbilt, and is currently playing in the NFL.

Numerous local coaches have also been invited and plan to attend as well, including: Jarrod Thomas, of Thomas Intense Training and Skills, Ebony Allen, of Dreamz Academy, and Kiria Smith, of Ki’s Skillz Training.

"We held a camp at Gretna High School at the beginning of the month and it was a great success with 65 campers," Daniel said.

Cost for the camp is $30, and includes a t-shirt. Those who attended the camp at Gretna High School can attend the P&HCC camp for free.

Those wishing to attend can contact Daniel at (434)329-1724 or register at the door.

The P&HCC team has been very busy and continues to work up until the season starts. The team has signed several new commits for this upcoming school year, including Shamoni Bartee, a 5-foot 4-inch shooting guard from Cumberland High School in Cumberland, Virginia. Bartee was also a standout track runner in high school, winning two VHSL Class 1 state championships last year.

“We played and plan to play a very up-tempo style this year and she fit in very well," Daniel said of Bartee.

Another addition to the team is point guard Kamirah James, from Mullins, South Carolina.

"We have some very good guards, but I think she is a pure point guard who can defend very well at the position and distribute," Daniel said of James. "I think she is going to make our shooters much better.

The Lady Pats made an impression on teams they played during last season, as a couple of transfer players decided they wanted to play for the Lady Pats, including 5-foot-9 power forward Nahtavia Dunlap.

The Lady Pats also picked up 5-foot-10 guard Sierra Mulkey, from Potomac High School in Woodbridge, who will red-shirt the first semester and play during the second semester.

The Patriots also signed hometown standout Jaeda Manns, a 5-foot-7 forward from Bassett High school.

"I am very excited about this young lady," Daniel said. "She played at Bassett High School and did very well there.

In June, the Patriots played in a junior college showcase at Augusta State University, as well as a junior college summer showcase at Columbus State University, where they had the opportunity to face some very tough competition. The Lady Pats competed against three NJCAA Division I junior colleges: South Georgia Tech, Shelton, and Gadsden Community College.

"It is my intent to put us in a position to be successful by facing elite competition," Daniel said. "I will be the first to say we did not win any of the games, but the experience we gained from playing was immeasurable. We are going to do the same thing this year with our out of conference games."

This season, the Patriots will scrimmage Lynchburg University, Randolph College, and Virginia Union, and will participate in another junior college showcase in Georgia.

"I have seven returning players and I want to put each of them in a position to earn an opportunity to play basketball at the next level," Daniel said. "We have done quite a bit this summer, but so much more to do this fall as we prepare for a very successful season."