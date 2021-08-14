P&HCC's international men's soccer squad ready for new season

When Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer coach Brennan Murphy says his team has players “from all corners of the world,” he isn’t exaggerating.
P&HCC will return 15 players from this spring’s team – the 2020 fall season was moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and currently have about 55 players working out this fall.
Among the 55 players is a handful of local stars, as well as athletes from: Scotland, England, South Africa, Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago, Thailand, Brazil, Portugal, Ecuador, France, Mexico, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Colombia, among others.
Murphy’s own time playing soccer growing up made him want to recreate a truly international team of his own as a coach.
“It’s a very unique challenge but it’s one that I love more than anything,” Murphy said of seeing players from all over the world come together. “For some of these guys, I know it’s overwhelming at first but you can see their faces as the year goes on and they’re able to come together and meet friends from all over. We have guys now, American kids saying they’ve already made plans to travel to France and Brazil and places like that. That’s all it’s about for me is just bringing guys in and getting that culture here. Showing Martinsville and Henry County something they maybe haven’t had an opportunity to see before.”
The Patriots are coming off of an historic spring season where the team won the Region X regular season championship and reached the NJCAA National Championship Tournament for the first time in school history.
And, yet, somehow the team is even more confident as they prepare for a new season just three months after the last one ended.
Visa restrictions brought on by the pandemic made it where some international recruits were unable to come into the country last year, but Murphy was committed to allowing them the chance to put on a Patriots uniform. The plan, Murphy said, is to have a first team that travels to away games, and a developmental team that will play friendlies and practice with the full squad. Players on the developmental team will be given the chance to redshirt so they don’t lose a year of eligibility.
“I wanted to do that to give more local guys in the area a chance to develop and build themselves up so hopefully they can emulate something close to what (Region X Player of the Year) Wilson (Bowles) was able to emulate,” Murphy said. “Also, we can get the numbers up throughout the college, bring in more guys from different cultures and just get a better experience for them.”
Even though every player comes from a team with a vastly different style of play, Murphy and players agree that the camaraderie on the team has been there from the start, and melding everyone’s unique game together to create their own style of play will be a strength for the Patriots this season.
“We’re only one or two weeks together but it sounds like we’ve been together a year or two years because we all know each other and we have bonded,” said sophomore Arthur Borges. “We’re very close now so I really think… it’s going to be a special season this year, definitely.”
“It’s new this year… It’s so many cultures coming together right now,” said sophomore Roberto Dominguez. “We’re at the surface right now… It’ll be interesting. I can’t wait to find out how it goes. We look raw right now, just raw talent all around, and we’re just trying to see how it matches together.”
While Murphy said nothing is guaranteed, he knows he has a strong group of players, and “On paper our team looks really, really, really good.”
The strength this year lies in the team’s numbers. There’s depth at every position, creating competition for each spot, but also the assurance there won’t be any drop off in talent from the bench.
“That’s something I felt we lacked last year,” Murphy said. “Obviously that sometimes substitutes the camaraderie part of, it but this year I think everyone is coming together really well. They can see the level of talent that’s coming in and it’s pushing everyone to a higher level than it was previously.”
“That makes you play even better,” Borges said. “I think all-around we are very balanced and I think that’s what’s going to make us champions this year because if we have someone who is tired we have someone on the bench that is going to do the job right and it’s going to be all the energy that we need. I think that’s what’s going to make us different than other teams.”
Staging a season just three months after the end of another and trying to build a bond with 55 players from all over the world has been hectic, Murphy admits. But the Patriots have already seen personal bests and records broken on fitness tests, and have passed the other test of coming together as one team.
While Murphy said you never know how a team will look until the first game, the confidence he has in his new squad has been there from the start.
“A lot of them are just ecstatic to just have the ball at their feet again… It’s been a long time coming for some of them,” Murphy said. “Every year since I’ve been here we’ve been blessed to improve and progress, and that won’t change this year. We have one goal this year, that’s to win Region X and fight for a national championship.”
“Work doesn’t settle ever, and there’s never enough work to do,” Dominguez said. “And as much as you want to prepare, you’re never prepared… Pressure is privilege. You can never back down from the pressure. Definitely stay focused. One step at a time.”
P&HCC will play a scrimmage Sunday at Radford University to open the season.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com