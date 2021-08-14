P&HCC's international men's soccer squad ready for new season

“We’re only one or two weeks together but it sounds like we’ve been together a year or two years because we all know each other and we have bonded,” said sophomore Arthur Borges. “We’re very close now so I really think… it’s going to be a special season this year, definitely.”

“It’s new this year… It’s so many cultures coming together right now,” said sophomore Roberto Dominguez. “We’re at the surface right now… It’ll be interesting. I can’t wait to find out how it goes. We look raw right now, just raw talent all around, and we’re just trying to see how it matches together.”

While Murphy said nothing is guaranteed, he knows he has a strong group of players, and “On paper our team looks really, really, really good.”

The strength this year lies in the team’s numbers. There’s depth at every position, creating competition for each spot, but also the assurance there won’t be any drop off in talent from the bench.

“That’s something I felt we lacked last year,” Murphy said. “Obviously that sometimes substitutes the camaraderie part of, it but this year I think everyone is coming together really well. They can see the level of talent that’s coming in and it’s pushing everyone to a higher level than it was previously.”