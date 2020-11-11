Patrick Henry Community College announces hire of dance and cheer coach

The Patrick Henry Community College Athletic Department announced on Wednesday the school will have a new dance and cheer team coach for teams starting this spring.

Lauren Smith will lead the college’s Gold and Blue Competitive Dance Team and the PHCC Cheer Team.

“I am very pleased to welcome Lauren to PHCC,” PHCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson said in a release from the school. “She brings experience as both a dancer, coach, and choreographer at Old Dominion University along with training at several studios and I know she will uphold our commitment to our PHamily in her work with our student-athletes.”

Smith most recently served as a team member and choreographer of the semi-pro football Carolina Cobras Venom Dance Team in Greensboro, North Carolina. She has also coached for Gotta Dance in Yanceyville, N.C., and performed with the Old Dominion University Dynasty Dance Team.

“I am very excited to get started,” Smith said. “PHCC has an outstanding reputation for athletics, academics, and their commitment to their student-athletes. I see a lot of possibilities for the many dancers that are in this community.”