Patrick Henry Community College announces hire of dance and cheer coach

The Patrick Henry Community College Athletic Department announced on Wednesday the school will have a new dance and cheer team coach for teams starting this spring.
Lauren Smith will lead the college’s Gold and Blue Competitive Dance Team and the PHCC Cheer Team.
“I am very pleased to welcome Lauren to PHCC,” PHCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson said in a release from the school. “She brings experience as both a dancer, coach, and choreographer at Old Dominion University along with training at several studios and I know she will uphold our commitment to our PHamily in her work with our student-athletes.”
Smith most recently served as a team member and choreographer of the semi-pro football Carolina Cobras Venom Dance Team in Greensboro, North Carolina. She has also coached for Gotta Dance in Yanceyville, N.C., and performed with the Old Dominion University Dynasty Dance Team.
“I am very excited to get started,” Smith said. “PHCC has an outstanding reputation for athletics, academics, and their commitment to their student-athletes. I see a lot of possibilities for the many dancers that are in this community.”
As a graduate of Danville Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts, Smith understands the role a two-year college can play in the development of both students and athletes.
“Dancers can utilize a 2-year college in the same way that a baseball or soccer athlete does,” Smith said. “We aim to help local students pursue an associate’s degree while continuing to do something they love. Our hope is that in two years they have the same recruitment opportunities as others to 4-year dance programs.”
Both the dance team and cheer team will start their seasons in January 2021.
To join the team, dancers and cheerleaders are required to participate in prep classes followed by a tryout. The prep classes for dance will be on December 4-5, followed by the official tryout on Sunday, December 6. The cheer prep classes will be held the following week on December 11-12, followed by tryouts on Sunday, December 13. All classes and tryouts will be held in Stone Hall’s gymnasium on the PHCC campus to allow for proper spacing and social distancing. All dancers and staff should follow COVID-19 protocols including wearing a mask and social distancing.
To register for tryouts, please contact Coach Smith at Lds2382@email.vccs.edu or Brian Henderson at bhenderson@patrickhenry.edu.
