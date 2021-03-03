Patriot Preparing for Launch: PHCC basketball alum Daniel Ginsberg to launch sports training app next month

Later that next summer, a friend of Ginsberg's, Darius Watson, was coming to Martinsville for a tryout at PHCC. Ginsberg was going to come with Watson, but said he decided to put in a call to Wade to see if he could tryout as well.

"He was like, 'Yea, sure, come on down,' because he always allows anyone to tryout," Ginsberg said. "That doesn't mean you're going to make the team, but he'll give anybody a shot.

"So I came down there and had a great tryout and actually made the team."

The tryout, which Ginsberg called "make or break," happened in mid-August. Six days later he moved into an apartment in Collinsville, started school and preseason practice with the Patriots.

"And ended up playing and having a good career there for two years and moving on to play at the 4-year level," he said.

Ginsberg said if it wasn't for the chance he was given by Wade and Patriots assistant Marcus Toney, he "wouldn't have been able to start my career again."

He also wouldn't have been able to play basketball at Green Mountain or across the world, and likely wouldn't have become the business owner he is today.