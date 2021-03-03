Patriot Preparing for Launch: PHCC basketball alum Daniel Ginsberg to launch sports training app next month

Patrick Henry Community College graduate Daniel Ginsberg was running his own basketball training company in Charlottesville for about two years when he teamed up with an old high school teammate to try to solve some of the minor issues he faced. Issues like accepting payment for his training sessions without big transaction fees, scheduling clients, and finding new ones without having to pay a lot for advertising.
Ginsberg and his new business partner, Darryl Smith Jr., originally planned to make a platform just for Ginsberg, but realized that they could make something bigger.
That's when they came up with the idea for Utrain, a service-based marketplace for basketball players and trainers. The iPhone app helps introduce trainers to trainees, and fixes issues for both sides. It also uses location-based services where athletes can post pick-up games or trainers can post sessions.
Ginsberg called the Utrain app, "Uber for basketball training."
"So if you were an athlete and you were on vacation or something and you wanted to find a gym it would be easy to open up the app and find the nearest gym to where you are," Ginsberg said by phone this week. "Just like Uber where you can open up your phone and look for the nearest ride to wherever you are at the time."
Ginsberg played basketball at PHCC in 2013 and 2014, and went on to transfer to Green Mountain College in Vermont. Following his college career, he played professionally in Israel and China. It was after his playing days were over that he reconnected with Smith, a former teammate at Blue Ridge School in Charlottesville who played collegiately at Cornell University.
The Utrain group has grown to five people since the initial idea came about in 2018. Ginsberg and Smith are the co-founders. Ginsberg has a business degree and handles a lot of that side, and Smith does a lot of the computer programming work.
The two also partnered with a third co-founder in 2020, Joseph Toe, a former coach of Ginsberg's who is also an entrepreneur. They also have a sales rep, Micah Rivers, and a brand ambassador, Korey Harris, who coaches for the Beijing Royal Fighters in the Chinese Basketball Association.
Ginsberg met Harris during his own time playing basketball in China. Basketball has taken Ginsberg around the world, and now has turned him into a businessman. But he says none of what he's done with his career would have been possible without one coach at PHCC giving him a shot.
"Coach Wade, Coach Wade, Coach Kenny Wade," Ginsberg said.
Wade, who coached men's basketball at PHCC for a decade before he passed away in a car accident in 2018, allowed Ginsberg to try out for the Patriots in 2013.
After graduating from Blue Ridge School in 2012, Ginsberg went to Emory & Henry College that fall with hopes of playing basketball, however his time in Emory, "was one of the craziest preseason experiences I've ever had," he said.
The assistant coach who brought Ginsberg to E&H left two weeks after the preseason began. After playing in two scrimmages, Ginsberg made the decision to come home.
Later that next summer, a friend of Ginsberg's, Darius Watson, was coming to Martinsville for a tryout at PHCC. Ginsberg was going to come with Watson, but said he decided to put in a call to Wade to see if he could tryout as well.
"He was like, 'Yea, sure, come on down,' because he always allows anyone to tryout," Ginsberg said. "That doesn't mean you're going to make the team, but he'll give anybody a shot.
"So I came down there and had a great tryout and actually made the team."
The tryout, which Ginsberg called "make or break," happened in mid-August. Six days later he moved into an apartment in Collinsville, started school and preseason practice with the Patriots.
"And ended up playing and having a good career there for two years and moving on to play at the 4-year level," he said.
Ginsberg said if it wasn't for the chance he was given by Wade and Patriots assistant Marcus Toney, he "wouldn't have been able to start my career again."
He also wouldn't have been able to play basketball at Green Mountain or across the world, and likely wouldn't have become the business owner he is today.
"It just stems back to Coach Wade," he said. "Because a lot of coaches wouldn't just let someone try out for their team. It doesn't work out like that. And the next step, giving me a spot on the team and giving me the opportunity to play there and get my 2-year degree, that really helped me move on to the 4-year level and do all the things I did after my experience after Patrick Henry.
"So I definitely credit Coach Wade to planting that seed with me and starting the whole journey of college basketball and getting my college education... I don't know what would have happened if they didn't give me that opportunity."
With the Utrain app, Ginsberg has continued to learn new things about software development and turning an idea into something everyone can use. He said it's been interesting and a lot of fun getting to be hands-on and manifest an idea.
Those interested in learning more about Utrain can visit https://utrain.app or follow the group on social media.
The app will be free to download and use, with no signup, annual, or monthly fees. Ginsberg said the group hopes to have Utrain up on the iOS App Store for Apple and iPhone users by the end of April. They also plan to get added to the Android app store sometime soon after.
"We're really excited about that. It's been about three years in the making," he said.
