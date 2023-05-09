P&HCC baseball eliminated from Region 10 Tournament

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday, the third day of Region 10 Tournament.

The Patriots, the No. 3 seed in the Region 10 Division II West division, started the tournament with a 9-7 win over Brunswick Community College, the No. 2 seed in DII East.

P&HCC followed with a 9-6 loss to No. 1W Catawba Valley on Friday, relegating them to the loser's bracket in the double elimination tournament.

In an elimination game on Saturday morning, P&HCC fell to No. 2W Cleveland Community College, 12-11. Cleveland scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth for the walk-off win.

P&HCC took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second on Saturday, and led 6-5 in the top of the fifth before Cleveland scored five runs in the bottom of the frame to retake the lead.

The Patriots scored four more runs in the eighth, and one in the ninth to go up, 11-10.

Johnboy Rittenhouse, Jabril Bullock, and Andrew Kightlinger all had home runs for the Patriots in Saturday's loss. Bullock finished the day with two hits and four RBIs, and Rittenhouse, who earlier in the week was named First Team All-Region 10, had two hits, three RBIs, and two runs.

The Patriots finish the season 24-19.

The Region 10 Division II tournament was played at Big Rock Stadium, in Morehead City, North Carolina.

Cleveland was eliminated from the tournament later in the day by No. 1E Lenoir Community College.

Lenoir defeated Catawba Valley in the championship to take home the Region 10 championship.

P&HCC softball eliminated from region tournament

After starting the Region 10 Division III tournament with a win, the Patrick & Henry Community College softball team followed with back-to-back losses to end the season on Day 2 of the tournament.

The No. 2 seeded Patriots started Friday with a 3-1 win over No. 3 Surry Community College.

Later that night, P&HCC fell to No. 1 Caldwell Community College, 4-0.

In an elimination game on Saturday, Surry bounced back with a 9-5 win over P&HCC to eliminate the Patriots from the four-team tournament.

The Patriots finish the season 25-17. They came into the tournament ranked No. 8 in the NJCAA Division III national rankings. Surry was ranked No. 7 nationally, and Caldwell was ranked No. 1.

In the championship game on Saturday, Caldwell defeated Surry, 3-2.

The region tournament was played at Lenoir Optimist Park, in Lenoir, North Carolina.

King named Region 10 Player of the Year; 9 Patriots named all-region

Patrick & Henry Community College sophomore Danielle King was named Region 10 Division III Softball Player of the Year for her play with the Patriots this season.

King, a graduate of Patrick County High School, led the region in batting average (.491) and was third in the region with 39 RBIs. She had a team-high 57 hits, 17 doubles, and 52 runs in the regular season.

King was joined on the first team all-region list by teammates Mackenzie Belcher, Kyndal Hopkins, and Morgan Strickland.

Strickland was second in the region in batting average (.472), and led the region in RBIs (51), and home runs (8). The freshman from Louisburg, North Carolina, is also the Patriots leader in the pitching circle. She finished second in the region with a 2.94 earned run average and 14 wins, and was third in the region in strikeouts (79).

Belcher, also a PCHS graduate, was fifth in batting average (.398), and led the region with 34 stolen bases.

Hopkins, a freshman from Youngsville, North Carolina, was fifth in the region with 36 RBIs, and finished the year with a .370 batting average and 12 doubles.

Pitcher Summer Anderson (Madison County HS), infielders Chloe Garland (Manchester HS) and Bethany Martz (East Rockingham HS), and outfielder Savannah McDaniel (Rockbridge HS) were all named Second Team All-Region 10 Division II, and Maegan Heath (North Stokes HS) was named to the honorable mention list.

PHOTOS: P&HCC softball finishes regular season at home