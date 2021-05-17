PHCC Athletics: Wilson Bowles, Brennan Murphy receive top Region X soccer honors

Two Martinsville High School graduates received the top honors from Region X this week.
Wilson Bowles, a 2019 Martinsville graduate and a sophomore at Patrick Henry Community College, was named Region X Men's Soccer Player of the Year, the region announced Monday morning. Bowles was second in Region X with 22 total points, and led the conference with eight goals this season. He added six assists, and had three game-winning goals this season.
Bowles scored two goals against No. 3 ranked Louisburg last week to help the Patriots win the Region X regular season championship.
PHCC men's soccer coach Brennan Murphy was named Region X Coach of the Year on Monday. Murphy led the Patriots to a Region X regular season championship, and a 6-1-1 record, unbeaten in the conference.
This is the third year in a row Murphy, a 2008 graduate of Martinsville High School, has received the honor.
Including Bowles, the Patriots had five players named First Team All-Region: centerback Dominique Lyons, centerback Roberto Dominguez, goalkeeper Arthur Borges, and midfielder Igor Ribeiro.
Hurdle named to Region X Softball All-Tournament team
PHCC freshman Jaden Hurdle was named to the Region X Softball All-Tournament team, the region announced on Monday.
Hurdle hit a 3-run home run for the Patriots in the opening game of the tournament which helped the team to a 5-4 win over Florence-Darlington Technical College.
The Patriots were eliminated in the third round tournament, finishing the season 23-19.
Patriots baseball avoids elimination twice in South Atlantic District tournament
The PHCC baseball team won two elimination games on Sunday to continue to advance in the South Atlantic District Tournament
The Patriots fell to Brunswick Community College in the second game of the tournament Saturday, 11-7, to fall to the loser's bracket of the tournament.
In their first game on Sunday, the Patriots won on a walk-off in the 10th inning, defeating Camp Community College 6-5.
Spencer Rife threw seven innings in the game, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Trevor Croson threw the final three innings in relief, allowing one earned run on one hit with two walks and four strikeouts.
Omar Gonzalez was 3-5 at the plate for PHCC, with two doubles, two runs, two RBIs, and two stolen bases. Jose Rocha was 2-5 with two RBIs.
PHCC went on to win their second elimination game on Sunday, defeating Pasco-Hernando 11-9.
Bryson Pleasant threw 5.1 innings for PHCC, allowing three earned runs, with three walks and nine strikeouts. Graham Dalton was 2-4 at the plate with a double, two runs scored, and four RBIs, and Taylor Reney was 3-5 with a run and two RBIs.
The Patriots will be back on the field in Burlington, N.C. on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. against Brunswick.