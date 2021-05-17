PHCC Athletics: Wilson Bowles, Brennan Murphy receive top Region X soccer honors

Hurdle hit a 3-run home run for the Patriots in the opening game of the tournament which helped the team to a 5-4 win over Florence-Darlington Technical College.

The Patriots were eliminated in the third round tournament, finishing the season 23-19.

Patriots baseball avoids elimination twice in South Atlantic District tournament

The PHCC baseball team won two elimination games on Sunday to continue to advance in the South Atlantic District Tournament

The Patriots fell to Brunswick Community College in the second game of the tournament Saturday, 11-7, to fall to the loser's bracket of the tournament.

In their first game on Sunday, the Patriots won on a walk-off in the 10th inning, defeating Camp Community College 6-5.

Spencer Rife threw seven innings in the game, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Trevor Croson threw the final three innings in relief, allowing one earned run on one hit with two walks and four strikeouts.

Omar Gonzalez was 3-5 at the plate for PHCC, with two doubles, two runs, two RBIs, and two stolen bases. Jose Rocha was 2-5 with two RBIs.