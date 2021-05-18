PHCC baseball advances to NJCAA tournament

Five times the Patrick Henry Community College baseball team faced elimination in the South Atlantic District Tournament, and all five times they came away victorious.

The Patriots needed to defeat unbeaten Pitt Community College twice in the championship to win the title and get the automatic bid into the NJCAA Tournament. They did so in dramatic fashion on Monday night, defeating Pitt 5-4, and even more dramatically on Tuesday, defeating the Bulldogs 8-6 in 12 innings for the tournament title.

PHCC had a 4-0 lead on the Bulldogs in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game until Pitt tied the score in the bottom half of the frame. The two teams then each plated two runs in the ninth to head into extras.

Both teams were scoreless in each of the 10th and 11th innings. It was the top of the 12th when Chatham High School graduate Graham Dalton came up and hit a 2-run home run for what would eventually be the game-winning runs. It was Dalton's second hit of the day in six at-bats.

PHCC reached the championship game despite falling to the losers bracket of the double elimination tournament with a loss in the second game to Brunswick Community College. The Patriots came back and eliminated Brunswick 11-1 on Sunday to advance to the championship.

The win gives the Patriots an automatic bid into the NJCAA Tournament, which will be played at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid, Oklahoma. The tournament is scheduled to begin on May 29.