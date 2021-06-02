PHCC baseball falls to Western Oklahoma State, ending their run in the NJCAA tournament

Patrick Henry Community College’s run in the NJCAA baseball tournament ended on Wednesday with a 9-2 loss to Western Oklahoma State College.

Both of the Patriots’ losses in the tournament came at the hands of the Pioneers, who also defeated PHCC 7-5 on Monday.

The Pioneers scored one run in each of the second, third, and fourth innings to take a 3-1 lead midway through Wednesday’s game.

The Patriots got one back in the seventh to cut Western Oklahoma’s lead in half.

It was a big eighth inning by the Pioneers that put PHCC away for good.

They scored six runs on five hits, including five runs before PHCC even recorded an out.

PHCC was unable to put together any sort of comeback, going 3-up, 3-down in the top of the ninth.

PHCC had five hits as a team. Jayson Kramer led the Patriots with two hits and an RBI. Chatham High School graduate Graham Dalton had two walks and scored a run.

Region X Pitcher of the Year Magnus Ellerts threw six innings for PHCC, allowing three runs on three hits with five strikeouts and four walks.

Wednesday’s game was the semifinals of the 10 team tournament.