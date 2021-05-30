 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHCC baseball starts off NJCAA tournament 2-0 with Sunday win
0 comments
editor's pick

PHCC baseball starts off NJCAA tournament 2-0 with Sunday win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two games and two wins is a perfect way for the Patrick Henry Community College baseball team to start the NJCAA national championship tournament. The Patriots defeated No. 2 seed Lincoln Land on Sunday 6-3 to stay unbeaten in Enid, Oklahoma.

PHCC, the No. 7 seed in the 10 team tournament, were down 3-1 going into the sixth inning, but scored twice in the sixth, twice more in the seventh, and a final time in the eighth for insurance runs in the win.

Tristan McAlister and Riley Motley were both 3-4 at the plate for the Patriots, with one run and one RBI each. Jose Rocha walked three times and scored two runs, and Omar Gonzalez was 2-3 with two walks and a run.

Chatham High School graduate Graham Dalton had a hit, a walk, a run, and an RBI for PHCC.

Zach Kelly started the game on the mound for PHCC, throwing 4.1 innings allowing three earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Jacob Matheney picked up the win on the mound in relief, throwing two hitless and scoreless innings with four strikeouts and two walks. Trevor Croson threw the final 2.2 innings, allowing just one hits with six strikeouts.

The Patriots will next take on No. 3 seed Western Oklahoma State on Monday at 8:15pm EST (7:15pm CST).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert