PHCC baseball starts off NJCAA tournament 2-0 with Sunday win

Two games and two wins is a perfect way for the Patrick Henry Community College baseball team to start the NJCAA national championship tournament. The Patriots defeated No. 2 seed Lincoln Land on Sunday 6-3 to stay unbeaten in Enid, Oklahoma.

PHCC, the No. 7 seed in the 10 team tournament, were down 3-1 going into the sixth inning, but scored twice in the sixth, twice more in the seventh, and a final time in the eighth for insurance runs in the win.

Tristan McAlister and Riley Motley were both 3-4 at the plate for the Patriots, with one run and one RBI each. Jose Rocha walked three times and scored two runs, and Omar Gonzalez was 2-3 with two walks and a run.

Chatham High School graduate Graham Dalton had a hit, a walk, a run, and an RBI for PHCC.

Zach Kelly started the game on the mound for PHCC, throwing 4.1 innings allowing three earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Jacob Matheney picked up the win on the mound in relief, throwing two hitless and scoreless innings with four strikeouts and two walks. Trevor Croson threw the final 2.2 innings, allowing just one hits with six strikeouts.

The Patriots will next take on No. 3 seed Western Oklahoma State on Monday at 8:15pm EST (7:15pm CST).