PHCC baseball suffers first loss in NJCAA tournament; will play again on Tuesday

Four runs on four hits by Western Oklahoma State College in the seventh inning was enough to put away the Patrick Henry Community College baseball team Monday night. The Patriots lost 7-5 to the Pioneers in the third round of the NJCAA national championship tournament in Enid, Oklahoma

PHCC trailed 3-0 to the Pioneers until the fifth inning when the Patriots got one run back. Graham Dalton, a Chatham High School graduate, led off the fifth with a double, and scored two batters later on an RBI groundout by Sam Gallardo.

The Patriots took the lead in the sixth, scoring three runs on a sacrifice fly by Jayson Kramer and a 2-run home run by Max Harper.

PHCC added to the lead in the seventh on an RBI single by Hunter Steel to score Gallardo and give the Patriots a 5-3 lead.

It was the bottom of the seventh when Western Oklahoma retook the lead for good. A walk, a single, two doubles, and another single put four runs on the board in what would eventually be the game-winning runs.

The Patriots had just one baserunner in the final two innings.

Omar Gonzales had two of the Patriots' six hits on the night.