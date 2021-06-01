PHCC baseball survives and advances to the NJCAA final four

The Patrick Henry Community College baseball team has made a habit of winning elimination games this postseason, winning five of them in the South Atlantic District tournament to reach the NJCAA national championship tournament.

On Tuesday night they did it again, defeating Kirkwood Community College 7-6 to send the Eagles home and advance to the NJCAA Division II final four.

Much like Monday's loss to Western Oklahoma, PHCC fell into a hole early Tuesday, allowing two runs in the first to trail Kirkwood 2-1 early.

The Patriots got it right back in the top of the second when Omar Gonzalez hit a 1-out triple, and scored on the next batter to tie the score 2-2.

PH took their first lead in the top of the fifth, going up 4-2. Brandon Cleveland led off the inning with a single, and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Taylor Reney. Cleveland came around to score on a single by Tristan McAlister, who himself stole second and came around to score on a single by Jose Rocha.

Carlisle graduate Nick Duncan came in in relief for the Patriots in the second inning, and threw 3.2 innings. Duncan threw three scoreless innings before allowing two runs on three hits in the bottom of the fifth. Duncan finished his outing with three strikeouts.