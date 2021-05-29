 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHCC men's soccer awarded bid into national championship tournament; Patriots baseball wins NJCAA opener
0 comments
editor's pick

PHCC men's soccer awarded bid into national championship tournament; Patriots baseball wins NJCAA opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHCC men's soccer

Patrick Henry Community College sophomore Wilson Bowles, a Martinsville High School graduate, at the Patriots men’s soccer team will travel to Wichita, Kansas this week as one of 12 teams competing in the NJCAA national championship tournament.

 Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper

After waiting for more than a week, the Patrick Henry Community College men’s soccer team was notified this week they received an at-large bid into the NJCAA national championship tournament in Wichita, Kansas.

Patriots coach Brennan Murphy was emailed by the NJCAA on Thursday, and the official bracket was released on Friday morning.

The Patriots are the No. 8 seed in the 12 team tournament. The format for the tournament splits teams into four groups. PHCC will play No. 1 seed Pima Community College, out of Tucson, Arizona, and No. 12 seed Muskegon Community College, out of Michigan. The winner of the group advances to the semifinals.

PHCC is 6-2-1, and won the Region X regular season. They fel to Louisburg Community College in the Region X tournament championship.

The Patriots will begin play in Kansas next weekend. Dates and times are to be determined.

PATRIOTS BASEBALL WINS NJCAA OPENER

The PHCC baseball team opened the NJCAA national championship tournament in the best way possible, defeating Lackawanna Community College 7-0 on Saturday morning in Enid, Oklahoma.

Region X Pitcher of the Year Magnus Ellerts threw seven scoreless innings for the Patriots, allowing just three hits with 11 strikeouts and four walks.

Tristan McAlister led PHCC at the plate with three hits, including a double, and a run scored. Jayson Kramer was 2-5 with a double and a run, and Sam Gallardo was 2-2 with a home run.

The Patriots will play Game 2 of the tournament on Sunday against Lincoln Land at 2 p.m. EST.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert