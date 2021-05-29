PHCC men's soccer awarded bid into national championship tournament; Patriots baseball wins NJCAA opener

After waiting for more than a week, the Patrick Henry Community College men’s soccer team was notified this week they received an at-large bid into the NJCAA national championship tournament in Wichita, Kansas.

Patriots coach Brennan Murphy was emailed by the NJCAA on Thursday, and the official bracket was released on Friday morning.

The Patriots are the No. 8 seed in the 12 team tournament. The format for the tournament splits teams into four groups. PHCC will play No. 1 seed Pima Community College, out of Tucson, Arizona, and No. 12 seed Muskegon Community College, out of Michigan. The winner of the group advances to the semifinals.

PHCC is 6-2-1, and won the Region X regular season. They fel to Louisburg Community College in the Region X tournament championship.

The Patriots will begin play in Kansas next weekend. Dates and times are to be determined.

PATRIOTS BASEBALL WINS NJCAA OPENER

The PHCC baseball team opened the NJCAA national championship tournament in the best way possible, defeating Lackawanna Community College 7-0 on Saturday morning in Enid, Oklahoma.