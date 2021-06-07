PHCC men's soccer eliminated from NJCAA tournament

The Patrick Henry Community College men’s soccer team started the season going 6-0-1. But the Patriots were unable to get into those winning ways in the NJCAA Division II tournament, losing both of their pool play contests to get eliminated after two games.

The Patriots fell to No. 1 seed Pima Community College 3-0 Tuesday afternoon in Wichita, Kansas. They needed to win to have a chance at reaching the tournament semifinals.

Pima scored in the second and 36th minutes to go into the half up 2-0, and scored again in the 70th minute to put the Patriots away.

The Patriots had just six shots and three shots on goal in the loss.

The loss was the second for the Patriots in 24 hours. The team fell to No. 12 seed Muskegon 7-2 Sunday night in their NJCAA opener at Stryker Complex in Wichita.

PHCC was the No. 8 seed in the tournament after being awarded an at-large bid.

Patrick Henry Community College lost their last four games of the season. After defeating Louisburg on May 5 to win the Region X regular season championship, they fell to Daytona State the next week in Florida for the regular season finale. Daytona State is the No. 3 seed in the NJCAA Division I tournament.