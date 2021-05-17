PHCC men's soccer falls in Region X tournament championship

The Patrick Henry Community College men’s soccer team defeated Louisburg Community College last week to win the Region X regular season title, but Louisburg got their revenge Monday night in the tournament. The Hurricanes defeated PHCC 2-1 to win the conference tournament championship and automatically qualify for the NJCAA national tournament.

After the two teams remained tied for 35 minutes of play, Louisburg got out front on a slow roller that got past the PHCC keeper and into the left corner of the net to put the Hurricanes out front 2-1 with 25 minutes to play in the second half.

PHCC had the chance to tie the score with just under 3 minutes to play, but the Louisburg keeper made a diving save on a penalty kick to help the Hurricanes maintain the lead.

Billy Sunthang got the Patriots on the board first in the 15th minute on a bicycle-kick goal on a throw-in assist by Wilson Bowles. Louisburg wasted no time getting the goal back, though. The Hurricanes scored 1:10 later to even the score at 1-1 with 26:31 left in the first half.

The 1-1 score would hold into the break.

The loss gives PHCC an overall record of 6-2-1. They have a chance of receiving an at-large bid in the NJCAA tournament. The full bracket will be released later this week.