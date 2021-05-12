PHCC softball defeats Southeastern to move on in Region X tournament

The Patriots had eight hits as a team.

"Timely hitting when we needed it," Campbell said. "Liz Parrish stepped up today, actually the last two days... She's really done well and led us today so I can't say enough about her."

Southeastern's only run scored in the fifth inning on a 2-out single.

This series was the first time PHCC had played the Rams this season.

"That's a really good team that we played," Campbell said. "That team held us probably down as good as any team did this year in the conference... They played good ball, just today we came out on top. It's just the way it is."

Parrish finished 3-3 at the plate, a day after going 6-8 in Games 1 and 2 Tuesday. Gravely was 2-4 Wednesday with a run and a stolen base.

"I saw a team (Wednesday) that wasn't ready to go home. They have ice in their blood and they are ready to play ball every time we step out," Campbell said.

PHCC will now move on to play in the Region X tournament in Burlington, North Carolina this weekend. They'll begin play in the five team, double elimination tournament on Friday at 10 a.m. against Florence-Darlington. The two teams were 2-2 against each other in four games this season.