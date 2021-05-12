PHCC softball defeats Southeastern to move on in Region X tournament

Patrick Henry Community College only scored runs in one inning Wednesday, but the way pitcher Madison Lemons was pitching that was all the insurance they needed.
Lemons threw a complete game four-hitter with six strikeouts to lead the Patriots to a 3-1 home win over Southeastern to advance to the Region X Division II South Atlantic District Tournament.
Wednesday was Game 3 of a three game series between PHCC and the Rams. The two teams split the first two games played at Martin Field on Tuesday.
Lemons also threw a 3-hitter in Game 1 of the Series Tuesday.
"She has been the spark on the team. I don't know if she's had a bad game yet. We can't tell if she has, that's for sure," PHCC coach Robbi Campbell said of Lemons. "If you get a base hit I still don't worry because I feel like she's still going to shut them down. The defense behind her plays really good. She has been a really good asset for us this year."
With the two teams still scoreless heading into the bottom of the third inning Wednesday, leadoff batter Carley Gravely (North Stokes) got things started with a 1-out double. Makenzie Wilmoth (Walkertown) followed with an infield single, and both runners came around to score on a double by Elizabeth Parrish (Bunn). Parrish came around to score two batters later on a single by Doriann Hicks (Westover Christian Academy).
The Patriots had eight hits as a team.
"Timely hitting when we needed it," Campbell said. "Liz Parrish stepped up today, actually the last two days... She's really done well and led us today so I can't say enough about her."
Southeastern's only run scored in the fifth inning on a 2-out single.
This series was the first time PHCC had played the Rams this season.
"That's a really good team that we played," Campbell said. "That team held us probably down as good as any team did this year in the conference... They played good ball, just today we came out on top. It's just the way it is."
Parrish finished 3-3 at the plate, a day after going 6-8 in Games 1 and 2 Tuesday. Gravely was 2-4 Wednesday with a run and a stolen base.
"I saw a team (Wednesday) that wasn't ready to go home. They have ice in their blood and they are ready to play ball every time we step out," Campbell said.
PHCC will now move on to play in the Region X tournament in Burlington, North Carolina this weekend. They'll begin play in the five team, double elimination tournament on Friday at 10 a.m. against Florence-Darlington. The two teams were 2-2 against each other in four games this season.
Campbell said Lemons will get the start in Game 1. The winner will play Louisburg.
"I feel really good heading into it," Campbell said. "I feel really confident going into it. Our girls have beat every team there except for Louisburg, so we're in good shape.
"We're going to Burlington. Can't beat that. that's for sure."
