PHCC softball 'peaking at the right time' with four walk-off wins in five games

“Even when we’re playing behind you can see there’s a calmness about me because I know we’ve got this, we’re O.K.”

PH again came back from behind in Game 2 Friday. Florence Darlington took a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth, but the Patriots scored one in the bottom half of the inning to tie the score, and added three more runs on a solo homerun by Gravely and 2-run homerun by Parrish in the sixth.

The Patriots came away with two wins Friday by scores of 4-3 and 8-5.

“The girls are peaking at the right time right now,” Campbell said. “Team chemistry is everything and you can see they’re coming out, they hit the ball. And it isn’t one certain girl or two girls, it’s the whole team. From the top all the way to the bench, girls are coming up and playing ball. It’s a nail biter but I’ve learned this year to just sit back and let the girls do their thing because they come through time and time again.”

Even though it was the Patriots' bats that came through in the clutch Friday, Campbell said it was the pitching staff that held the team together.