PHCC wrestling coach Justin Smith grapples with starting new program in 2020

“We’re trying to recruit these athletes and just see them compete,” Smith said. “And if they have an abbreviated season, it’s just difficult to see how that abbreviated season is going to transition into them possibly wanting to do long-term athletics at a 2-year or 4-year school.

“I thought the numbers were going to be a little bit higher with the interest level, but I think 2020 has changed everybody’s perspective to is there even going to be an athletics program? And with all the restrictions and governor mandates and everything that kind of hindered what we used to do, it’s made everybody kind of take a step back and evaluate, which I think is a good thing, but we’re still making progress.

“The beauty of it is everyone is struggling with the same thing. So that’s where I’m finding my optimism and my hope is that everybody is struggling with this, but our school has been very supportive.”

Smith has found PHCC to be supportive of him and the new wrestling program, even with the difficulties that 2020 has brought. He said this will be the first school where he’s coached that has a dedicated space on campus just for wrestling.