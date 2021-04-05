PHCC wrestling program signs first recruits, begins making schedule for this fall

The Patrick Henry Community College wrestling team had its first athlete sign a letter of intent last week, but Patriots coach Justin Smith said that wasn’t the first wrestler to commit to the program.

Smith said he has one wrestler from Richmond, who was state runner-up in his weight class, committed, as well as another from the Chesapeake area and six or seven from the Roanoke area who are almost locked-in to join the new program in the fall.

PHCC announced Smith as the head coach of a newly created wrestling program in May of 2020. He comes from Franklin County High School, where he was coach for three seasons.

PHCC converted one of the buildings on campus into a wrestling facility. The team originally intended to begin competing last fall, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed that back a year.

Patrick County High School senior Trey Robertson signed his letter of intent to join the Patriots on March 26, to first to hold a signing to join the team.

“He’s kind of like the catalyst for a couple more,” Smith said of Robertson’s signing.

Smith said the goal is to have enough wrestlers to fill all 10 weight classes and have backups for each one.