PHCC's Bowles named All-American, commits to Lynchburg soccer

An historic spring keeps getting better for Patrick Henry Community College sophomore Wilson Bowles.

Bowles last week was named Second Team NJCAA Division II All-American for his play for the PHCC men's soccer team this spring. Bowles, a 2019 graduate of Martinsville High School, led the Patriots with 10 goals, including three game-winners, and six assists this season.

On Wednesday, Bowles also announced he has committed to continue his soccer career at NCAA Division III Lynchburg College in the fall.

"Thank you so much PHCC soccer for my first experience at playing at the collegiate level," Bowles said in a Facebook post announcing his commitment. "I could never put into words about how glad I am that I came to PHCC not only to pursue soccer, but become a better student as well. I feel so comfortable now taking this next step into my future and I could not say that two years ago about going into college.

"With all of that being said, I am proud to announce that I have accepted my acceptance to the University of Lynchburg and will be transferring there in the fall to continue my athletic and academic career. Thank you PHCC for everything, PHamily forever!"

Bowles's commitment was confirmed by PHCC officials Wednesday.