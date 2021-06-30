 Skip to main content
PHCC's Bowles named All-American, commits to Lynchburg soccer
Bowles

Patrick Henry Community College sophomore Wilson Bowles, a Martinsville High School graduate, was named Second Team NJCAA All-American last week.

 Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper

An historic spring keeps getting better for Patrick Henry Community College sophomore Wilson Bowles.

Bowles last week was named Second Team NJCAA Division II All-American for his play for the PHCC men's soccer team this spring. Bowles, a 2019 graduate of Martinsville High School, led the Patriots with 10 goals, including three game-winners, and six assists this season. 

On Wednesday, Bowles also announced he has committed to continue his soccer career at NCAA Division III Lynchburg College in the fall. 

"Thank you so much PHCC soccer for my first experience at playing at the collegiate level," Bowles said in a Facebook post announcing his commitment. "I could never put into words about how glad I am that I came to PHCC not only to pursue soccer, but become a better student as well. I feel so comfortable now taking this next step into my future and I could not say that two years ago about going into college.

"With all of that being said, I am proud to announce that I have accepted my acceptance to the University of Lynchburg and will be transferring there in the fall to continue my athletic and academic career. Thank you PHCC for everything, PHamily forever!"

Bowles's commitment was confirmed by PHCC officials Wednesday.

Lynchburg won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's soccer championship this spring.

Bowles was also named to the Region X All-Academic Team this season after carrying a grade point average of at least 3.1 for the second semester. He was also named Region X Men's Soccer Player of the Year for the Patriots.

PHCC won the Region X regular season title for the first time in school history, thanks in part to two goals by Bowles against Louisburg in the regular season finale.

The Patriots reached the NJCAA national championship tournament this spring, also a first for the school, and finished the season 6-4-1.

