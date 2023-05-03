The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team will open play in the Region 10 tournament on Thursday when they take on Brunswick Community College in the first round.

The Patriots are the No. 3 seed in the Region 10 Division II West division of the tournament after finishing the regular season 23-17 overall, and 11-8 in region play.

Brunswick finished the regular season 27-15 overall, and 23-11 in Region 10 play, and is the No. 2 seed in the Region 10 DII East division.

First pitch on Thursday is at 10 a.m.

The tournament is being played at Big Rock Stadium in Morehead City, North Carolina.

P&HCC comes into the postseason having won five of their last six games, and their final three regular season games.

The Patriots have scored 250 runs in 40 games this season, with a team batting average of .263.

Pitchers for P&HCC have allowed 304 hits and 193 earned runs.

Matthew Best is leading the Patriots with a .342 batting average this season, and has a team-high 34 runs scored, 22 stolen bases, and 28 walks. He's tied for the team lead with five home runs, and is second on the team with 39 hits and 22 RBIs.

Johnboy Rittenhouse leads the team with 45 hits, 12 doubles, and 40 RBIs this season, while hitting .339 with 39 runs scored and four home runs.

Other Patriots hitting leaders include Trent Murchison (.306 average, 18 runs, 21 hits, 13 RBIs, 18 stolen bases) and Andrew Barrese (.300 average, 18 runs, 21 hits, 13 RBIs, 18 walks, 13 stolen bases).

William Rice has made a team-high 17 pitching appearances this season, followed by Alex Kanipe (16), and Bassett High School graduate Drew Fisher (11). Kanipe has a team best 3.20 earned run average.

Kyle Fields has started a team-high eight games, and has 48 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched. Tony DeLawrence has seven starts and is second on the team with a 3.50 ERA. Fields has a 4.64 ERA.

Lefty Jordan Irizarry leads the Patriots with 51 strikeouts this season in 41.2 innings pitched.

The Region X tournament is double elimination. The winner of Thursday's game will play on Friday at 4 p.m. The loser will play an elimination game at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The winner of the tournament is named the Region 10 champion and will travel to the face the winner of Region 8 in a best of 3 series on May 12-14 for the South Atlantic District Championship. The winner of that series will receive an automatic bid to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Enid, Oklahoma, which will begin on May 27.