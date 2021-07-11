'The joy that he has for the game of baseball': Mustangs 'Journeyman' Matt Malone making baseball fun in Martinsville

Growing up in New York, it was natural for Malone to gravitate towards the Yankees.

“Since I knew the game of baseball, since I understood it, I’ve been a diehard Yankees fan,” Malone said.

Even though Malone has had a nomadic baseball career, he felt comfortable with the rest of the Mustangs from the get-go this summer. He came into this season with the same philosophy he’s always had – have fun and don’t care about the results.

But even if he doesn’t pay too close attention to the results, they’ve been there. Malone is currently second in the CPL in batting average, hitting .392 in 26 games, six games more than No. 1. He’s added 14 RBIs and scored 14 runs, and has 10 walks to nine strikeouts.

“I just wanted to play well. Get noticed by people,” Malone said. “Hopefully it leads me to greater things and maybe playing baseball beyond college. That’s kind of what I’m trying to do and playing well really helps with that.”

Malone will be a senior when he heads back to school this fall, but still has two years of baseball eligibility remaining.

The catcher’s strong play at the plate is proof to Nania he’s “taken the bull by the horns,” and made the best of a new situation this summer.