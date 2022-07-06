This Week in Martinsville Mustangs Baseball: Four Mustangs named to CPL All-Star team

Four Martinsville Mustangs will represent the team in the Coastal Plain League All-Star Game on Sunday, the league announced this week.

Mustangs outfielders Cameron Pittman (Radford) and Christian Easley (UMBC) will be joined in Holly Springs by pitchers Caleb McRoy (Duke) and Cade Carlson (East Tennessee State) on the CPL West Division team.

The players were voted into the game by CPL head coaches, broadcasters, and local media representatives from each team’s market. Since the game is being played in the Holly Springs Salamanders’ home ballpark, the East All-Stars will be the home team.

Pittman is second in the CPL with a .413 batting average this season. The Mustangs leadoff batter and centerfielder was 4-5 with a walk, three RBIs and a stolen base in a July 2 win over the Wilson Tobs, earning him Offensive Line of the Night honors in the CPL.

On the year, Pittman leads the Mustangs in hits (38), triples (2), stolen bases (15), on-base percentage (.486), slugging percentage (.500), and OPS (.986). He currently has a 13 game hitting streak, and has only failed to get a hit in four games this season.

Easley, a Bassett High School graduate, is hitting .247 on the season as the Mustangs everyday left fielder. He leads the team with six doubles and two home runs, is second on the team with 93 at-bats, 15 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases, and third on the team with 23 hits and 16 walks.

Carlson picked up a win against the HiToms on June 30 to give him five victories for the season, the most among all pitchers in the CPL. He has a perfect 5-0 record, a 2.28 earned run average. The right-handed pitcher has 29 strikeouts to just five walks in 27.2 innings pitched. Only once this summer has he allowed more than five hits in a start, and he’s yet to allow more than three runs.

Opponents are hitting .257 against Carlson.

McRoy, a reliever, is tops in the CPL with 46 strikeouts on the mound. He has a 0.78 ERA, allowing just two earned runs over his last nine appearances. The lefty had six straight scoreless appearances from May 31-June 22. He threw 14 innings in that span, and had 30 strikeouts to six walks.

McRoy has allowed just seven hits and 15 walks in 23 inning pitched this summer. He’s allowing opponents just a .097 batting average.

The West CPL All-Stars will be coached by Savannah Bananas coach Tyler Gillum and High Point-Thomasville’s DJ Russ. Under Gillum, the Bananas clinched the West Division First Half title with a league-best 19-5 record. Meanwhile, Russ’ HiToms sported the second-best record (12-12) in the West during the first half.

The 2022 CPL All-Star Game to be held in Holly Springs, N.C., at Dick Sears Field at Ting Stadium on Sunday at 5:40 p.m. This marks the 22nd year the CPL has played an all-star game, and the first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MUSTANGS THIS WEEK

At 12-17 on the year, the Mustangs are currently fifth in the overall CPL West Division standings. With a 1-4 record in the second half, they’ve fallen to sixth in the West.

The winner of the West in the second half will play the Bananas in the first round of the playoffs, set to begin at the end of this month. The Asheboro Zookeepers (5-1) currently lead the West second half standings, followed by the Forest City Owls (4-2), Savannah Bananas (3-4), HPT HiToms (2-4), and Macon Bacon (2-4).

Martinsville has lost three straight games: 11-9 against the Chili Peppers on Monday, 6-5 against the Tobs on Saturday, and 9-5 against the HiToms on Friday.

The Mustangs last won on Thursday, 6-3, against the HiToms.

COMING UP

After a scheduled off day on Tuesday, the Mustangs were back at Hooker Field on Wednesday for an exhibition game against the Carolina Disco Turkeys. Results were too late for publication.

The rest of the week for Martinsville is as follows:

- Thursday versus the Peninsula Pilots

- Friday at Tri-City Chili Peppers

- Saturday versus the High Point-Thomasville HiToms

Saturday’s game at Hooker Field will feature a postgame fireworks show. All games will begin at 7 p.m.