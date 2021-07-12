This week in Mustangs baseball: Holt named CPL Pitcher Of The Week

The Martinsville Mustangs have seen struggles in the second half of the season, but the team has turned it around in the last two weeks. With a 7-1 win over the Carolina Disco Turkeys Monday night, Martinsville has now won four straight games and improved to 14-19 on the year.

And not only have the Mustangs been winning, but they're winning big, outscoring opponents 42-10 and scoring at least 10 runs three times in that 4-game span.

"I feel confident we can get things rolling," head coach Brandon Nania said to the Bulletin last week. "Our offense is rolling right now. If the pitching staff can just pick it up a little bit, I think we’re going to be able to make a little run at this and try to get into the playoffs."

Here's a look at the Mustangs this week:​

TEAM STATS

Martinsville is hitting .275 as a team this season, with 193 runs scored, sixth most in the Coastal Plain League. The Mustangs are tied for the league lead in triples with 20 as a team. The team is also second in the CPL in hits (280) and doubles (52), and fourth in RBIs (168).