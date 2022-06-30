This Week in Mustangs Baseball: Second half of CPL season begins

The second half of the Coastal Plain League season began on Monday, giving the Mustangs a clean slate as they work for a playoff spot.

It wasn’t the start the Mustangs wanted, with a 15-2 loss to the Asheboro Copperheads at Hooker Field on Monday night, giving Martinsville a fourth straight loss. But, there’s still plenty of time to turn things around, with all teams starting the second half with a new 0-0 record.

The Mustangs will look to bounce back with four CPL games in five days starting on Friday.

Here’s a look at the last week in Mustangs baseball, and the week ahead.

TOP MUSTANGS

Cameron Pittman (Radford) has upped his batting average this summer to .425, the best in the CPL. Pittman has 31 hits – 27 of which are singles – and a team-high 14 stolen bases.

Just behind Pittman is Christian Easley (UMBC) with 13 stolen bases. Even though the Bassett high School graduate is hitting just .266 on the summer, he has a team-high five doubles and is tied for second on the team with 11 RBIs.

P&HCC product Carlos Amezquita leads the Mustangs with 14 RBIs, 16 runs scored, and 17 walks. He’s hitting .238 on the summer.

Cade Carlson (East Tennessee State) remains at the top of the CPL with four wins on the mound summer, and is third in the league with a 1.59 ERA.

MUSTANGS THIS WEEK

After falling to the Tri-City Chili Peppers in the second game of a doubleheader last Friday, Martinsville added three more losses to fall to 3-7 over their last 10 games.

The Mustangs fell to the Peninsula Pilots, 7-5, on Saturday, The Holly Spring Salamanders, 14-7, on Tuesday, and the Asheboro Zookeepers, 15-2, on Monday.

A canceled exhibition game on Tuesday and a regularly scheduled off day on Wednesday gave Martinsville a needed 2-day break as they now continue the second half of the season.

Sitting 0-1 in the second half, Martinsville is sixth in the CPL West standings with a lot of games left to play. With an 11-14 overall record, the Mustangs are fourth in the full season standings.

The Savannah Bananas (20-7), winners of the CPL West first half which clinched a playoff spot, lead the full season standings in the West Division. The High Point-Thomasville HiToms (13-13) are second, and the Macon Bacon (12-14) are third.

COMING UP

The Mustangs were back at Hooker Field on Thursday for a CPL game against the High Point-Thomasville HiToms. Results were too late for publication.

Martinsville will travel this weekend, first to Finch Field in High Point, North Carolina on Friday to take on the HiToms, and then to Wilson, North Carolina on Saturday for a game against the Wilson Tobs.

The team will take Sunday off and will return home on Monday for a Fourth of July matchup with the Tri-City Chili Peppers.

The rest of the Mustangs week is as follows: Wednesday at home against the Carolina Disco Turkeys, Thursday at home against the Peninsula Pilots, and Friday in Petersburg at the Tri-City Chili Peppers.

First pitch for all games is at 7 p.m.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

