Twelve Ponies selected to All-Textile League Team

The Martinsville Ponies announced this week 12 players were selected to the All-Textile League Team for the summer of 2021.
The Ponies are a college summer league baseball team part of the Martinsville Mustangs organizations.
Six Ponies were named to the All-Textile League first team: shortstop Josh Jones (Mount Olive), pitchers William "Wiggy" Clark (Emory & Henry) and Kobe Van Bogart (Carolina University), first baseman Grayson Chitwood (Ferrum), outfielder Hunter Hutchens (UNC-G), and utility player Bennett Nooe (Landers).
Clark, a Carlisle School graduate led the league this summer in strikeouts with 42. Chitwood won the league batting title after hitting .464 on the summer.
Patrick & Henry Community College infielder Graham Dalton, a Chatham High School graduate, was named to the league's second team. Dalton was joined on the second team list by outfielders Nick O'Der (Randolph Macon), a Magna Vista High School graduate, and Shyheim Pannell, also from P&HCC.
The Ponies finished the 2021 season 7-11 overall.
All 12 Ponies all-league selections are listed below:
All-Textile League
Martinsville Ponies First Team Selections:
Pitcher: William "Wiggy" Clark (Emory & Henry)
Pitcher: Kobe Van Bogart (Carolina University)
First Base: Grayson Chitwood (Ferrum)
Shortstop: Josh Jones (Mount Olive)
Outfield: Hunter Hutchens (Brunswick CC/UNC-G)
Utility: Bennett Nooe (Eden)
Martinsville Ponies Second Team Selections:
Pitcher: Joe Swanekamp (Virginia Wesleyan)
Catcher: Mike Morrison (Louisburg)
Infield: Graham Dalton (Patrick & Henry CC)
Infield: Matt Rivers (Gardner-Webb)
Outfield: Nick O'Der (Randolph Macon)
Outfield: Shyheim Pannell (Patrick & Henry CC)