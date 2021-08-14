Twelve Ponies selected to All-Textile League Team

The Martinsville Ponies announced this week 12 players were selected to the All-Textile League Team for the summer of 2021.

The Ponies are a college summer league baseball team part of the Martinsville Mustangs organizations.

Six Ponies were named to the All-Textile League first team: shortstop Josh Jones (Mount Olive), pitchers William "Wiggy" Clark (Emory & Henry) and Kobe Van Bogart (Carolina University), first baseman Grayson Chitwood (Ferrum), outfielder Hunter Hutchens (UNC-G), and utility player Bennett Nooe (Landers).

Clark, a Carlisle School graduate led the league this summer in strikeouts with 42. Chitwood won the league batting title after hitting .464 on the summer.

Patrick & Henry Community College infielder Graham Dalton, a Chatham High School graduate, was named to the league's second team. Dalton was joined on the second team list by outfielders Nick O'Der (Randolph Macon), a Magna Vista High School graduate, and Shyheim Pannell, also from P&HCC.

The Ponies finished the 2021 season 7-11 overall.

All 12 Ponies all-league selections are listed below:

