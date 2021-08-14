 Skip to main content
Twelve Ponies selected to All-Textile League Team
Twelve Ponies selected to All-Textile League Team

The Martinsville Ponies announced this week 12 players were selected to the All-Textile League Team for the summer of 2021.

The Ponies are a college summer league baseball team part of the Martinsville Mustangs organizations.

Six Ponies were named to the All-Textile League first team: shortstop Josh Jones (Mount Olive), pitchers William "Wiggy" Clark (Emory & Henry) and Kobe Van Bogart (Carolina University), first baseman Grayson Chitwood (Ferrum), outfielder Hunter Hutchens (UNC-G), and utility player Bennett Nooe (Landers).

Clark, a Carlisle School graduate led the league this summer in strikeouts with 42. Chitwood won the league batting title after hitting .464 on the summer.

Patrick & Henry Community College infielder Graham Dalton, a Chatham High School graduate, was named to the league's second team. Dalton was joined on the second team list by outfielders Nick O'Der (Randolph Macon), a Magna Vista High School graduate, and Shyheim Pannell, also from P&HCC.

The Ponies finished the 2021 season 7-11 overall.

All 12 Ponies all-league selections are listed below:

All-Textile League

Martinsville Ponies First Team Selections:

Pitcher: William "Wiggy" Clark (Emory & Henry)

Pitcher: Kobe Van Bogart (Carolina University)

First Base: Grayson Chitwood (Ferrum)

Shortstop: Josh Jones (Mount Olive)

Outfield: Hunter Hutchens (Brunswick CC/UNC-G)

Utility: Bennett Nooe (Eden)

Martinsville Ponies Second Team Selections:

Pitcher: Joe Swanekamp (Virginia Wesleyan)

Catcher: Mike Morrison (Louisburg)

Infield: Graham Dalton (Patrick & Henry CC)

Infield: Matt Rivers (Gardner-Webb)

Outfield: Nick O'Der (Randolph Macon)

Outfield: Shyheim Pannell (Patrick & Henry CC)

