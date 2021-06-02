'Utter jubilance' as PHCC men's soccer team heads to Kansas for NJCAA tournament

BM: After the postseason ended when we lost to Louisburg in the region championship game, we actually weren’t allowed to train until we submitted our at-large nomination and got approval from the NJCAA. So there was about a week where we didn’t train.

I think the spirits had kind of got down with the boys but once we got permission to train and meeting back up and seeing each other again it definitely picked the boys back up.

For the past four days, it’s hard to find motivation when nothing is guaranteed, so I cannot speak highly enough about my boys for keeping the mentality exactly where they needed to be. They trained just as hard as they did during the regular season and during the playoffs and kept a really good attitude and thank goodness they were rewarded for it.

Do they feel like going into this tournament the players sort of feel like they have something to prove? What is their attitude going into the tournament?