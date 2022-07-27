Virginia Dream falls in first round of TBT; A look at how other Virginia teams fared

The Virginia Dream basketball team fell in the first round of The Basketball Tournament on Sunday. The Dream lost to Best Virginia, 75-45, and were eliminated from play.

Ed Polite, a former standout at Radford University, led the Dream on Sunday with 11 points and six assists in the loss, and added seven rebounds and a block.

Deven Palmer (NCCU) and Keithric Pressley added seven points each in the loss. Cordaris Townes (Bluefield College) added six points and six rebounds, and Niquan Cousins (Bluefield College) had a team-high eight rebounds.

The Dream were the No. 8 seed in the West Virginia Regional of the tournament. Best Virginia, a team of alumni from West Virginia University, is the No. 1 seed in the region.

The Basketball Tournament is a national single-elimination tournament of 64 teams playing for the winner-take-all prize of $1 million. Sunday’s game was shown on ESPN2.

Best Virginia went on to defeat Herd That, a team of Marshall University alumni, on Tuesday, 89-79 to move on to the region semifinals. They played The Bucketneers on Wednesday night. Results were too late for publication.

The Virginia Dream basketball team was started by Danville’s Reginald Jeffries in 2020. Jeffries, who is now both the general manager and head coach, said the Dream is a minor league professional team as well as a community organization he established “to create a culture of basketball, but also have a community impact,” Jeffries said in a recent phone interview.

The team regularly competes in the Official Basketball Association’s Independent League, a nationwide minor league of about 40 teams, and plays its home games at Patrick & Henry Community College.

Here is a look at how other teams with Virginia ties have fared in the tournament so far:

- Team "Skip To My Lou", with VCU graduates Mat Shelton-Eide and Andrew Canavos serving as general managers, fell to HBCUnited in the first round, 76-72. Skip To My Lou was the No. 5 seed in the Rucker Park Regional, and HBCUnited was No. 4.

Terry Tarpey (William & Mary) had 15 points for Team Skip in the loss. Richmond native and former University of Richmond standout De’Monte Buckingham added an assist.

- Fully Loaded, the No. 7 seed in the West Virginia Regional, fell in the first round to the Bucketneers, 83-73.

Fully Loaded is a new squad full of alumni from the Team Loaded AAU program, which is rooted in Richmond. Curtis Jones, the general manager of Team Loaded’s 15U squad, also serves as GM of Fully Loaded.

All but one of the members of Fully Loaded are Team Loaded alumni.

Walter Williams III (Virginia State) led the way for Fully Loaded with 16 points in the loss, and added six rebounds. Du’Vaughn Maxwell (High Point, Hampton) also had 16 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Jones’ son, Curtis Jones Jr. (Indiana, Oklahoma State, Penn State), added 13 points, and Mike’L Simms (VCU) had six points and four assists.

- Founding Fathers, the No. 5 seed in the West Virginia Regional, also fell in the first round to No. 4 Herd That, 77-71.

Founding Fathers is a team of James Madison University alumni, and were playing in their second straight TBT.

JMU graduate Ron Curry led the team with 27 points in the loss. Devon Moore and Cordaryl Ballard added 11 points each, and Andre Nation had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Basketball Tournament will continue throughout the coming weeks with games broadcast on ESPN's channel lineup.

