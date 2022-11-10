Women's College Basketball: P&HCC opens season with win

The Patrick and Henry Community College women’s basketball team opened their season with a 91-75 win over the Virginia State University junior varsity team last week.

Patriots coach Herb Daniel said he only had about 50 percent of his team’s roster for the game, but “We have an outstanding team, and I think we are going to be very fun to watch” Daniel said in an email. The next step is getting everyone healthy, he added.

The Lady Pats prepared for the season by scrimmaging NCAA 4-year schools Virginia Union, Randolph College, Lynchburg University, and Bluefield University.

“It was my intent to put our players in a position to receive offers to play at larger institutions upon graduating from Patrick & Henry, as well as preparing us for the season,” Daniel said.

Bluefield gave offers to four P&HCC players, including Savannah Staples, who committed to the Rams next season.

Daniel said his squad appeared to be a little bit nervous playing on the big stage at Virginia State University. The Patriots went down 9-0 within the first few minutes before Daniel called a time out to gather his team. They responded with a basket by sophomore Nathalia Nascimento, who finished with 29 points.

After a couple more possessions, the Lady Pats were within striking range. As the game see-sawed back, the Lady Pats founds themselves only down by one at the end of the first quarter.

Also making herself known on the court was freshman Kamirah James, who had 13 points, two steals, and 11 pass deflections which assisted in a 17 steal effort by the team.

The second and third quarter is when Lady Pats took over, outscoring the Trojans 29-18 in the third, and 26-19 in the fourth. Freshman Quanadra Tunstall (Chatham High School) accounted for 10 of her 23 points in those quarters.

“Tunstall has been a huge asset,” Daniel said. “She was a late acquisition. I was aware of the success she had in high school and recruited her diligently, however, she chose to briefly attend another school, but ultimately decided to come to Patrick & Henry. She gives us another presence in our post game.”

Harriet Hayford finished with a team-high six rebounds in just 13 minutes of play. Sophomore Perisa Singletary finished with 10 points after having to sit for a long portion of the game because of an ankle injury.

“She is a captain with Nascimento who provides us with great leadership on and off the court,” Daniel said of Singletary.

Staples finished with 7 points.

“Another bright spot on our roster,” Daniel said of the Bluefield commit. “Savanah is an excellent shooter who brings depth to our offense which allows us to spread the floor.”

Freshman Jaeda Manns accounted for seven points, five rebounds, five assists, and six steals.

“What a way to fill up a stat sheet,” Daniel said of Manns, a Bassett High School graduate. “I think she may have the most potential of everyone right now.”

Post player sophomore Eva Brill added two points, but was hindered by an ankle injury and had limited playing time.

The Lady Pats had to lace them back up the very next night to take on Richard Bland College, an NJCAA DII competitor.

In the game, the Lady Pats got off to a 9-2 start, and finished the first quarter tied 18-18.

The second quarter was just as competitive, with the game tied until the last few seconds. Richard Bland nailed a three-pointer to give them a 26-23 edge at the half.

Richard Bland finished with 14 three-pointers.

“The three-pointer was our Achilles heel for this game,” Daniel said. “I think having played the night prior and already being short staffed, it began to take a toll on us.”

The Lady Pats continued to get strong performances for Nascimento, who finished with a team high 20 points. Five Patriots in all finished in double digit scoring. James and Tunstall finished with 13, Singletary finished with 12, and Hayford with 10.

Richard Bland ran away with a 102-84 victory.

The Lady Pats (1-1) will next travel to Southwest Community College on November 22.