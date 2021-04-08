Eric Goodale holds off Tyler Rypkema to win NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway

"This team finds a way to get it done," Goodale said.

Thursday was the first race of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season.

"We struggled the last two years and we got our stuff together this year," Goodale added. "I knew we were going to be good, but I didn't think we were going to be this good out of the gates. I'm proud of these guys, proud for not giving up out there. We had a good car. I don't even know what else to say."

The speedy end of the race was in direct opposition to the slow start to the night. A wreck on Lap 2 brought out a caution. Six laps later the cars were brought back into the infield for a rain delay that lasted nearly 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Out of the delay, the race was again stopped on Lap 15 after a big pile up involving more than a dozen cars in Turn 4, forcing a red flag as safety crews tended to drivers and cleared the debris.

One driver involved in the pile-up was NASCAR Cup Series veteran Ryan Newman, one of two Cup Series drivers competing Thursday night. The damage to Newman's car caught up with him later in the race, and he eventually good his car over the wall on Lap 65, ending his night.