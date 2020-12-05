'Everything is a go' for Henry County basketball teams to begin practices Monday, county officials say

Everything is a go for Henry County schools to start official sports practices on Monday, county officials told the Bulletin Friday morning.
Matthew Woods, Director of Student Support Services with HCPS, said teams will still follow Phase 2 guidelines in practices, so activities will likely look much the same as the workouts teams have been holding for the last two months.
The high school basketball season is scheduled to begin on Monday as part of the Virginia High School League’s condensed schedule. Basketball games for girls and boys are scheduled to begin on December 21.
Other winter sports – indoor track, wrestling, swimming, and diving – will begin practicing on December 14 with the first contests on December 28.
Teams for all sports in Henry County have been holding out-of-season workouts and conditioning, following safety metrics to minimize contact, including not sharing equipment and doing mostly individual drills due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Woods said teams can tack on some additional drills for tryouts to allow coaches to decide who makes the teams.
“Due to current health standards, we want to make sure we do everything we can to allow our student-athletes to be able to engage with our coaches because we know how important that is for the social and emotional piece, but also keep them as safe as possible while doing it,” Woods said.
HCPS will follow the Virginia Department of Health’s Pandemic Metric Dashboard, which is available to the public online. The dashboard shows different areas in the state that are considered hot spots and low spots for COVID-19 transmission. The categories are shown by color, from lowest to highest risk of transmission.
“Those are what we’ll be following as we gear up for potential competitions,” Woods said.
Woods said the decision to follow the VDH’s dashboard was a regional one and other schools in the area will also follow suit.
Teams will not be allowed to travel to a red county for contests, and Henry County’s color on the dashboard will dictate what teams can do in practices and games, Woods said.
“If we transition down to moderate and low admissible transmission levels then for our practices we would be able to relieve restrictions,” Woods said. “So then we would be able to share equipment and so forth.
“So basketball, then they would be able to scrimmage each other and so forth, and that would carry directly into any type of game.
“Ourselves and other folks in the region, that was kind of the common consensus for how we wanted to engage in activities in a very safe way.”
For the week ending November 28, the entire state of Virginia was considered high burden risk of COVID-19 transmission, and at substantial activity. In Henry County, the daily case incidence rate per 100,000 is 36.2. The VDH websites states in the county, “Cases have been decreasing for seven days. This does not exceed the threshold of 14 days, so cases are considered to be fluctuating.”
The percent positivity has been decreasing for 13 days, however outbreaks have been increasing for 17 days.
When games are allowed to begin, Woods said the county is having discussions about installing cameras in gyms so fans can livestream games online. Gov. Ralph Northam previously restricted sporting events to just 25 spectators. Woods hopes to have more information about live streaming games soon.
“I just hope that everybody out there is very open minded… working with us,” Woods said. “And not only just Henry County, but all of our counterparts all across the state. All across the country, really. This is a new thing for everybody. Everybody is trying to figure it out, but I’m glad that ourselves and other districts in the region have a plan to try to be able to do our part to make sure we can allow these activities in a very safe and equitable manner.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
