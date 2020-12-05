'Everything is a go' for Henry County basketball teams to begin practices Monday, county officials say

HCPS will follow the Virginia Department of Health’s Pandemic Metric Dashboard, which is available to the public online. The dashboard shows different areas in the state that are considered hot spots and low spots for COVID-19 transmission. The categories are shown by color, from lowest to highest risk of transmission.

“Those are what we’ll be following as we gear up for potential competitions,” Woods said.

Woods said the decision to follow the VDH’s dashboard was a regional one and other schools in the area will also follow suit.

Teams will not be allowed to travel to a red county for contests, and Henry County’s color on the dashboard will dictate what teams can do in practices and games, Woods said.

“If we transition down to moderate and low admissible transmission levels then for our practices we would be able to relieve restrictions,” Woods said. “So then we would be able to share equipment and so forth.

“So basketball, then they would be able to scrimmage each other and so forth, and that would carry directly into any type of game.

“Ourselves and other folks in the region, that was kind of the common consensus for how we wanted to engage in activities in a very safe way.”