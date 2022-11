On October 29, Grandmaster Anthony “Tony” Teel was inducted into the American Freestyle Karate Association Hall of Fame. Grandmaster Teel has been in the Martial Arts for over 50 years, and has been teaching for 35 years. He is the CEO and Grandmaster Instructor of​ Teel Martial Arts Academy, located in the in the Laurel Park Plaza at 6250 A.L. Philpott Highway, in Martinsville.