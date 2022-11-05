High School Football: Bulldogs end season with win over Bengals

Bassett may have drawn first blood in a rivalry contest Friday night at Dan Greene Memorial Stadium, but in the end Martinsville earned a 17-10 victory.

It was a beautiful night for football with clear skies, calm winds, a waxing moon, and a comfortable 64 degrees as a packed crowd on both sides of the field watched the Bulldogs and the Bengals face each other for the last game of the regular season.

The game started with a squib kick by Bassett and Martinsville responded with a ground game that resulted in them punting the ball back to the Bengals.

The Bengals picked up two quick penalties and the Bulldogs were flagged once before both teams began to settle down halfway through the first quarter.

In the first meaningful drive, Martinsville’s quarterback, Rayshawn Dickerson, began by running the ball for a two-yard gain. A handoff to Jahmal Jones ended just short of a first down, but Latrell Hairston pushed over the line and got the first down on the next carry.

Jones was handed the ball for the next three plays where he was tackled at the line of scrimmage, fumbled but recovered for a small gain and then finished with another yard or two gain leaving Martinsville to punt the ball back to Bassett.

The Bengals started their drive at the 10-yard-line. The first pass of the game completed a first down for the Bengals and pushed the ball down deep.

Donald Patterson got the ball down to the 5-yard-line, and quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston spun into the endzone for the first score of the game with 2:43 left in the first quarter.

The extra point attempt was good and the ball was kicked to Martinsville as the first quarter came to an end with Bassett in the lead 7-0.

The second quarter started with a long, incomplete pass by Dickerson, followed by a holding penalty against the Bulldogs, and then Dickerson being sacked by the Bengals. The Bulldogs punted the ball back to Bassett with 10:05 left in the second quarter.

The Bengals moved the ball up the field before losing it to Chavis Martin, who scooped the ball up on a fumble, returning the possession back to Martinsville on their own 46-yard-line.

Jones gained five yards on the first play, and then Dickerson threw it to Jones in the endzone, but the pass was incomplete.

Izayveous Martin gained three yards on the next play and Martinsville punted the ball back to Bassett.

The Bengals started from their own 15-yard-line and ran the ball back up the field past the 50, but returned possession back to Martinsville after an incomplete pass, a holding penalty, and a sack with 3:09 left in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs moved the ball downfield with Dickerson claiming a first down and then completing a pass to Jones in the endzone.

A successful extra point attempt by Martinsville tied the score at 7-7 as the second quarter came to an end.

Martinsville’s first possession of the second half became a ground game with Martin and Jones taking turns running the ball, and Makinley Gravely taking the ball once for a small gain.

From the 35-yard-line, Bulldog kicker Andy Garcia put through a field goal and gave his team the lead, 10-7, with 6:01 left in the third quarter.

Bassett tried to settle in for a running game with little success, and ended as Martinsville’s defense began to find themselves.

Possession went to Martinsville and then back to Bassett and the third quarter came to an end with a pass intercepted by the Bulldogs at the 50-yard-line.

The fourth quarter was plagued with injury, starting with the Bulldogs’ Jones, but he was able to walk off the field.

Martinsville’s Steffon Evans went down with what appeared to be a right leg injury and had to be helped off the field.

The Bulldogs pushed it on a quarterback carry by Dickerson to the 4-yard-line, and then into the endzone on the next play.

With the extra point attempt falling between the crossbars, Martinsville added some security to their lead with the score 17-7 with 6:23 left in the game.

Despite a final threat down the field, Bassett was unable to connect and Martinsville closed the game out with possession of the football and a 17-10 win.

Martinsville finished the regular season at 9-1 with their only loss coming to Magna Vista, while Bassett finished 7-3. The Warriors also finished at 7-3, but all three teams went 5-1 in the district, leaving the Piedmont District title shared three ways.

Bassett and Martinsville will both likely host games in the first round of their respective region playoffs, set to begin next Friday. The Virginia High School League will announce final region rankings and first round playoff matchups on Monday or Tuesday.