Hanging with Miss Cooper: Mediocrity in sports needs to stop being rewarded

(I made that last one up. It’s hard to rhyme anything with the name of projected No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence.)

This is not a uniquely football problem, and if we’re being honest the NFL makes it far less obvious. But the line between good and bad in pro sports is growing wider and wider. Nine teams in the NBA had records of .399 or lower last season.

In Major League Baseball’s shortened 60-game season this year, only two of six divisions were won by three or fewer games. In 2019, the NL Central was won by 2 games, the NL East was won by 4, and every other division had gaps of 7, 8, 10, and 21 games between first and second.

MLB is probably the worst offenders of this. You can count the number of teams that are seemingly really trying to reach the playoffs on one hand. It's largely why there hasn't been any major free agent signed this offseason.

And the reason teams actively try to lose is because that mediocrity will be rewarded. And even if it isn’t so much rewarded, there are no real consequences to being bad.