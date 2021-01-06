Hanging with Miss Cooper: Mediocrity in sports needs to stop being rewarded

It was obvious what the Philadelphia Eagles were doing the second they took Jalen Hurts out of the game.
In the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s prime time contest against the Washington Football Team, the Eagles replaced Hurts, their quarterback, with third string backup Nate Sudfeld, despite the fact the team was only down by three at the time, Hurts had two rushing touchdowns on the night, and Sudfeld hadn’t appeared in a game all season.
The Eagles’ record was on the bottom of the screen. Losing the game would mean finishing the season 4-11-1. Winning would mean finishing 5-10-1.
The difference between four and fives wins was three draft picks.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said after the game he replaced Hurts with Sudfeld because he wanted to win, the team was having trouble moving the ball, Sudfeld knew the offense, and, “Nate has obviously been here for four years, and I felt that he deserved an opportunity to get some snaps.” But, if we’re being honest, if an NFL team trying to win a game really cared about giving a veteran backup a faux senior night sendoff they would have started him or played him for a few random snaps in the second quarter, not at the end of a close game against a team fighting for a playoff spot.
But the Eagles weren’t trying to win the game. No matter how much they say they were. We’ve seen teams throughout the years also clearly play to not win games in an attempt to get a better draft pick. In 2012 it was “Suck for Luck.” Last year it was “Tank for Tua.” This year it’s “Let other teams be better for Trevor.”
(I made that last one up. It’s hard to rhyme anything with the name of projected No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence.)
This is not a uniquely football problem, and if we’re being honest the NFL makes it far less obvious. But the line between good and bad in pro sports is growing wider and wider. Nine teams in the NBA had records of .399 or lower last season.
In Major League Baseball’s shortened 60-game season this year, only two of six divisions were won by three or fewer games. In 2019, the NL Central was won by 2 games, the NL East was won by 4, and every other division had gaps of 7, 8, 10, and 21 games between first and second.
MLB is probably the worst offenders of this. You can count the number of teams that are seemingly really trying to reach the playoffs on one hand. It's largely why there hasn't been any major free agent signed this offseason.
And the reason teams actively try to lose is because that mediocrity will be rewarded. And even if it isn’t so much rewarded, there are no real consequences to being bad.
In the NFL the reward is a higher draft pick. Higher draft picks - especially a slam dunk, once-in-a-generation, can’t miss talent - bring money. Jersey sales, ticket sales, memorabilia, et cetera. And if that high draft pick doesn’t pan out, you can just tank again and try to get another and repeat the cycle. Morale during the season may be low, but all eyes are on your team every other month of the year, and owners will be laughing all the way to the bank, so what do they care?
When it comes to professional sports it is all about the owners in the long run. In Major League Baseball teams are being forced to cut salaries and spending, even if that comes at the expense of talent on the roster. It’s why the Boston Red Sox traded Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason. Betts finished second in NL MVP voting and helped the Dodgers win a World Series. The Red Sox finished 2020 last in the AL East, 24-36, but they also no longer had the highest payroll in baseball.
Just last week the Chicago Cubs, the team that won the NL Central this season, traded Yu Darvish, who finished second in NL Cy Young voting. Darvish was sent to the San Diego Padres in exchange for one player who will be on the MLB roster and four low-level prospects, all of whom are likely at least three years away from reaching the majors, if they do at all.
Four years removed from winning the World Series, the Cubs have cut $75 million from their payroll this offseason. Again, they won the division last season!
The thing is, players don’t want to lose. Players don’t care about higher draft picks and players certainly don’t care about putting more money in their owners’ pockets. Ask any player in any league and they’ll tell you they want to win every game above all else.
But it’s obvious across professional sports, outside of those actually playing the games, trying to win isn’t a shared mentality. Sure, winning a championship is a nice fringe benefit, but it isn’t the end-all, be-all in the minds of ownership.
If you want to see teams actually try to win games, don’t reward them for losing. There are fantasy football leagues out there that pay out money to the overall winner and runner-up, but also gave a little bit of winnings to the person who wins the consolation bracket for those who don’t make the playoffs. That way, everyone in the league knows they’re at least playing for something all year and don’t quit after a bad start.
Pro leagues could follow this example. The NBA does something similar with the Draft Lottery. Instead of rewarding the No. 1 pick in the draft to the worst team, why not give it to the first team out of the playoffs? That way, teams are playing for something all year and are forced to try to be competitive. Sure, some may say that bad teams will continue to be bad, but they’ll at least have incentive to want to get better.
Even if there isn’t wholesale changes to drafts, there needs to be something done to make teams prove they want to win. It’s only fair for those who play and those who watch from home.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor at the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com